One killed, one injured after truck hydroplanes, runs off Interstate 49

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:31 p.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.

SPRINGDALE -- A minor was killed and another was injured Sunday when a truck hydroplaned, ran off Interstate 49 and hit a large sign, according to an accident report.

The truck, a 2005 Chevy Silverado, was traveling north near mile marker 75 when the truck turned counterclockwise and went off the right side of the road at about 2:54 p.m., according to the report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The driver, a male from Rogers, died as a result of the crash.

A passenger, another male from Rogers, was injured and taken to Northwest Medical Center.

