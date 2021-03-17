100 years ago

March 17, 1921

• A proclamation removing penalties for failure to pay county, city and state taxes at the regular tax paying period which ends April 10, will be issued before the time limit expires, Governor McRae said last night. The extension limit will be placed as late in May as possible without making property liable to forfeiture under state laws, he said. The governor said that the proclamation will not be an extension of the tax paying period, but a measure of relief in cases where persons are unable to pay their taxes by April 10.

50 years ago

March 17, 1971

• Mrs. Annie Compton, a white woman, filed suit Tuesday in federal District Court, alleging that she had been told to vacate her apartment at 2405 Battery Street because she shares it with a black woman. She said her roommate also was ordered to move out. The defendant is Howell Thomas, who is described in the suit as the owner or manager of the building. Mrs. Compton asked the court to order Thomas not to interfere with her occupancy of the apartment. She also asked for $1,000 damages. John W. Walker, Mrs. Compton's attorney, said she was about 20 years old and worked in an office. He said her roommate was a student of about the same age.

25 years ago

March 17, 1996

• By midday Tuesday, the Capitol rotunda will be swarming with nervous political candidates, frazzled election officials and frantic reporters. The filing period for the May 21 Democratic and Republican primaries will begin when a timer sounds at noon. Usually dozens of candidates want to be among the first to file. Others will choose to hold off until just before the filing period closes at noon April 2. "We are expecting a big turnout, and we will be staffed for that," said Secretary of State Sharon Priest.

10 years ago

March 17, 2011

• The Central Arkansas Library System will limit future purchases of electronic titles published by HarperCollins after the company recently decided to limit the shelf life of its digital publications to 26 checkouts. The system joins libraries across the country that are opposed to the new policy, which industry representatives say is intended to boost revenue as libraries may buy fewer print copies and digital copies don't wear out. Libraries learned about the new policy in a Feb. 24 letter from OverDrive, a company many libraries use to purchase e-book downloads.