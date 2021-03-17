PREP BASKETBALL: Bridges elevates game, elevates team

FAYETTEVILLE -- The adjectives used to describe Claudia Bridges are as plentiful as the assists she dishes out for the Fayetteville girls basketball team.

Gritty. Fierce. Fearless. Tough. Those are just a few that Lady Bulldogs Coach Vic Rimmer tosses out when talking about his senior, three-year starting point guard.

"We knew at the end of her ninth-grade year that she was going to be our floor general probably for three years," Rimmer said of the 5-6 Bridges. "Starting point guard, running the team, that was going to be her role. I could see that for her. But what she's done this year, I did not see that coming."

Add relentless to the list of adjectives.

Bridges, who has signed to continue her career at North Alabama, has been relentless in pushing her game and team to heights this season few thought were possible, especially after a 4-5 start with a couple of lopsided losses.

After the graduation of Sasha Goforth (Oregon State) and Coriah Beck (Memphis), those outside the Fayetteville program figured this to be a rebuilding year. Add in injuries that slowed junior Caroline Lyles and sophomore Wynter Beck, and a middle-of-the-pack finish in the 6A-West was a possibility for the defending state co-champions.

That's when Bridges went from facilitator to scoring machine. She adapted her game to shoulder more of the scoring, and the results were 16 points per game, 3.5 assists and 40% from three-point range.

Then Lyles and Beck returned to the lineup in late December, and suddenly the Lady Bulldogs had plenty of weapons.

"In the first few games, when we did not have Caroline, we did not have Loren [Lindsey] and we didn't have Wynter, I had to take on more of the scoring load," Bridges said. "We ended up losing some close games.

"But when we got all three of them back, our practices looked better and we started playing as a group. Once we got everybody back and started winning some games, you could see that we were going to be a good team."

Since Beck and Lyles rejoined the team, the Lady Bulldogs (19-6) are 15-1, the only loss a 72-66 setback at then No. 1 Bentonville on Jan. 29. That loss was the defining moment for Fayetteville's season, Rimmer said.

"After that game, we were down that we lost, but we knew that we could play with any team," he said. "[Maryam] Dauda had 35 points that game, and we knew we needed to defend her differently.

"But that game right there, that is the game that this team started to believe in itself. You never want to lose a game, but we walked out of the locker room that night knowing we were a good team."

Fayetteville has won 13 in a row since, including Saturday's 57-56 overtime victory against Conway that punched the Lady Bulldogs' return ticket to the state championship game. Fayetteville will take on Fort Smith Northside (25-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Class 6A state title in Hot Springs.

The Lady Bulldogs beat Bentonville twice and captured the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West for the state tournament. The win against Conway avenged an 82-53 loss in December.

Bridges credits several people with her success on the basketball court. The first is her father, who encouraged her to chase her dream despite a small stature in comparison to the taller, longer players she often faces.

The second is the late Steve Jacoby, the former principal at Fayetteville High School who mentored her and served as her rebounder during 6 a.m. shooting practices at the gym.

"My dad taught me everything about basketball," she said. "But one of my main influencers in basketball, and in life, was Mr. Jacoby. He would come down, because I would get here early, like at 6 o'clock in the morning when I was in ninth grade. He just came down to the gym one day and introduced himself. He helped me with my shot, and we just had a good relationship. He just taught me a lot about basketball and about life."

Bridges knows her Fayetteville career will end Saturday in Hot Springs, but she's looking forward to the next level.

"I always wanted to play college basketball," she said. "Always. But I also thought, you know, I might be too small. But then I got into summer basketball and was offered by North Alabama. And they have been so nice. They are exactly like the people here at Fayetteville High School."

She has mixed emotions about leaving Northwest Arkansas, where she has lived since the sixth grade. But she'll be closer to her father, who lives in Georgia.

"I am looking forward to something new," she said, "but I will miss a lot of people here and the relationships. So you could say I'm looking forward to college, but I'm also going to be sad to leave."