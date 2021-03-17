Purdue Pharma pitches $10B bankruptcy finish

Purdue Pharma, which helped revolutionize the prescription painkiller business with its drug OxyContin, is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy that calls for it to be transformed into a different kind of company funneling profits into the fight against the nation's intractable opioid crisis.

Those efforts would include a significant boost -- more than $4 billion -- from members of the Sackler family who own the Connecticut-based pharmaceutical giant.

In exchange, the family members would be released from opioid-related civil litigation -- a contentious point as many suing the company blame the Sackler family, in part, for the opioid epidemic. Purdue officials said the Sacklers would not be released from criminal investigations that could be brought by a handful of states into consumer protection law violations.

The plan, filed late Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., after months of negotiations, marks the company's formal offer to settle more than 2,900 lawsuits from state and local governments, American Indian tribes, hospitals and other entities. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued Purdue and several other drug-makers last year.

"Purdue has delivered a historic plan that can have a profoundly positive impact on public health by directing critically-needed resources to communities and individuals nationwide who have been affected by the opioid crisis," Steve Miller, chairman of Purdue's board of directors, said in a statement.

If the plan is approved, payments will start pouring into three buckets: one to compensate individual plaintiffs, such as families whose relatives overdosed or guardians of infants born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, as well as hospitals and insurers; another for the tribes; and the third -- and largest -- for state and local governments, which have been devastated by the costs of a drug epidemic that has only worsened during the covid-19 pandemic.

Already facing criticism, the plan must be approved by Judge Robert D. Drain in federal bankruptcy court in White Plains, and will likely face legal objections from creditors who take issue with either the size of the Sacklers' contribution or the company's continued sale of opioids. Significant details of the restructuring plan, including which other shareholders will be released from civil litigation, have yet to be finalized.

Most of the parties in the case are on board with the plan. But attorneys general representing 23 states and the District of Columbia issued a statement saying the offer "falls short of the accountability that families and survivors deserve." They want more money from the Sackler family members and for Purdue to wind down in a way that "does not excessively entangle it with states."

The group includes most of the Democratic attorneys general across the U.S. and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, a Republican.

"The Sacklers became billionaires by causing a national tragedy. Now they're trying to get away with it," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. "We're going to keep fighting for the accountability that families all across this country deserve."

The true size of the family's fortune is unclear. An earlier court filing said family members received transfers of $12 billion to $13 billion from Purdue over the years, though a lawyer said much of that went to taxes or was reinvested in the company. In letters to the U.S. House Oversight Committee last week, the two branches of the family that own the company said the family members who were board members had net assets of far less -- about $1.1 billion.

Beginning in 2015, as the opioid epidemic was tearing through the country, lawsuits brought by cities, counties, states, tribes, families, hospitals and insurers were engulfing drug distributors, dispensing pharmacies and manufacturers, with Purdue chief among them.

To halt the mounting civil litigation, which was costing Purdue $2 million a week in related legal fees, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019.

The litigation in federal court against other companies is continuing.

Most of Purdue's plan is similar to what the company proposed a year and a half ago when it first sought bankruptcy protection, a move that halted lawsuits against both the company and Sackler family members, who would continue to be insulated from legal claims under the plan.

In its proposal, the company said the Sackler family members would contribute nearly $4.3 billion over a decade, the company would kick in $500 million upfront, and its sales would generate another $1 billion through the end of 2024, when the plan is to sell or otherwise transform the company again. It says additional money would come from insurance claims.

Purdue said it will also provide overdose antidotes and anti-addiction drugs that would have a value of more than $4 billion.

INDEPENDENT MANAGERS

The biggest difference between Purdue's earlier proposals and this latest plan is a payment increase of $1.3 billion from the Sacklers and the addition of two more years (from seven to nine) to their payment schedule.

Another notable change involves control of the new company. The initial proposal from 2019 said it would be overseen by state-appointed officials. The restructuring plan now describes it as a private corporation run by independent managers selected by the states and the local governments that sued Purdue. The largest groups of claimants -- tribes and governments -- would own the company and would ensure that revenue went exclusively to programs dedicated to abating the crisis.

Future profits would go to the government entities and to pay for monitoring the health of children born in opioid withdrawal. Governments would be required to use their share for treatment, drug education and other opioid abatement programs.

A major goal of the new Purdue plan is to install guardrails assuring that the settlement money will go toward alleviating the epidemic, rather than being disbursed more generally to cover shortfalls in state budgets. Such disbursements were a chief criticism of the 1998 settlement that ended sprawling litigation against the big tobacco companies, to which the opioid litigation is sometimes compared.

PAYMENTS TO VICTIMS

Individual victims and their families would share $700 million to $750 million over time. With nearly 135,000 such claims, that would work out to average payments under $5,600. Personal injury payments are expected to range from $3,500 to $48,000.

Parties with claims against Purdue have until later this year to vote on whether to accept the new plan, which also calls for the creation of a public repository of the company's documents.

Purdue began selling OxyContin 25 years ago, encouraging doctors to drop long-held reservations about opioids and focus more on easing the pain of patients. Court documents show company officials continued to push to maintain sales even as it became clear the drug was being abused.

More than 470,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000 have been linked to opioids, including both prescription drugs and illegal ones such as heroin and fentanyl.

Information for this article was contributed by Geoff Mulvihill of The Associated Press, by Meryl Kornfield of The Washington Post and by Jan Hoffman and Mary Williams Walsh of The New York Times.