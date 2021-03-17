Report on '20 election-meddling released

WASHINGTON -- Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized extensive efforts to interfere in the American presidential election to denigrate the candidacy of Joe Biden, including intelligence operations to influence people close to former President Donald Trump, according to a declassified intelligence report released Tuesday.

"Russian state and proxy actors who all serve the Kremlin's interests worked to affect U.S. public perceptions in a consistent manner," the report said.

The declassified report represented the most comprehensive intelligence assessment of foreign efforts to influence the 2020 vote. In addition, Iran and other countries sought to influence the election, the report said. China considered efforts to influence the presidential vote, but it ultimately concluded that any such operation would fail and likely backfire, intelligence officials concluded.

A companion report by the departments of Justice and Homeland Security rejected allegations promoted by Trump's allies in the weeks after the election that Venezuela or other foreign countries defrauded the election.

The reports, compiled by career officials, categorically dismissed allegations of foreign-fed voter fraud, cast doubt on Republican accusations of Chinese intervention on behalf of Democrats and undermined the allegations that Trump and his allies spread about the Biden family's work in Ukraine.

The report also found that there were no efforts by Russia or other countries to change ballots, unlike in 2016. Efforts by Russian hackers to probe state and local networks were unrelated to efforts by Moscow to influence the presidential vote.

The report also found more resilience among the American public and an awareness of foreign efforts to spread disinformation. Intelligence agencies credited social media companies with acting faster to remove fake accounts and spreaders of disinformation.

Still, foreign efforts to influence U.S. politics remain a key threat, one the Biden administration has said it will fight.

"Foreign malign influence is an enduring challenge facing our country," Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, said in a statement. "These efforts by U.S. adversaries seek to exacerbate divisions and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions."

Some of the intelligence report's details were released in the months leading up to the election, reflecting an effort by the intelligence community to disclose more information about foreign operations during the campaign after its reluctance to do so in 2016 helped misinformation spread.

During the 2020 campaign, intelligence officials outlined how Russia was spreading damaging information about Biden's son, Hunter, in an attempt to boost Trump's reelection chances. It also outlined efforts by Iran in the final days before the election to aid Joe Biden by spreading letters falsely purporting to be from the far-right group the Proud Boys.

The conclusions about China are the most in dispute.

The declassified documents released Tuesday included a dissenting minority view from the national intelligence officer for cyber that suggested the consensus of the intelligence community was underplaying the threat from China.

In a letter released in January, John Ratcliffe, then Trump's outgoing director of national intelligence, wrote in support of that minority view and said that the report's main conclusions about China's influence efforts "fell well short of the mark."

Ratcliffe said the minority conclusion was more than one analyst's view, and he argued that some intelligence officials were hesitant to label Chinese actions as influence or interference. Intelligence agencies were using different definitions of those terms, "potentially leading to the false impression that Russia sought to influence the election and China did not," he said.