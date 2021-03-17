Rogers school board approves building purchase to headquarter digital learning

ROGERS -- The School Board approved buying a former office building to headquarter the district's online learning programs.

The board voted 7-0 to purchase 605 Dyke Road for $575,000.

The location will be used to operate the elementary and secondary online learning models for students following the pandemic, said Marlin Berry, superintendent.

The elementary program is housed in open classrooms at Darr Elementary School, and the secondary program doesn't have dedicated space, Berry said.

The programs have common services that can be shared if the programs are co-located, according to supporting documents.

The building is 5,000 square feet and includes three large offices or training rooms, nine standard offices, two bathrooms, 28 parking spaces and a break room, according to the documents.

The location will require minor upgrades, with the major considerations being new heating, ventilation and air conditioning and fire alarm systems, according to the documents.

Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money can be used to pay for the ventilation system, Berry said.

The district has received about $11 million in CARES Act money to date, said Jake Haak, the district's chief financial officer.

The board likewise voted 7-0 to submit the district's Digital Learning Application to the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Rogers plans to offer online and on-site blended learning options for digital learning in the 2021-22 school year, said Charles Lee, secondary general administration assistant superintendent.

Online students will primarily attend class off campus, but may opt to access a class or service on-site, according to supporting documents.

Students who want to come on campus for offerings such as Advanced Placement classes, orchestra, athletics or a specialized elective will be able to do so, Lee said.

Students using the on-site blended option will primarily learn on campus with instruction delivered through face-to-face or digital means, said Sharla Osbourn, elementary general administration assistant superintendent

"Students will attend classes on-site on a daily basis, much like the typical pre-pandemic school day," Lee said. "We will not be offering the hybrid learning model where students come two or three days a week on-site and then learn remotely two or three days."

Elementary classes will be taught through synchronous and asynchronous instruction, Osbourn said. Younger students will receive more synchronous time to provide a greater level of direct instruction and teacher guidance, she said.

"The younger the student, the more synchronous time they need to be successful," she said.

Secondary students will have synchronous and asynchronous instruction as well, with a district teacher tied directly to student learning plans for support, Osbourn said.

In other news, Berry announced district students and staff will continue to wear masks to mitigate the spread of the covid-19 virus through the end of the school year.

The decision will stand even if Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifts the statewide mask mandate March 31, Berry said.

"I just know our staff and kids can do it," he said, noting the covid-19 virus will still require preventive measures through the end of the school year.

Berry likewise announced dates for the district's commencements.

New Technology High School's ceremony will be at 6 p.m. May 12 at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, he said.

Rogers High School will have ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on May 14, and Heritage High School will have ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 14, he said. Rogers' and Heritage's ceremonies will both be at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, he said.

Berry said students will receive information on what the ceremonies will entail through their assigned schools.

No decisions have been made concerning featuring proms this year, he said, explaining the decision will be made after the governor's March 31 mask mandate announcement.