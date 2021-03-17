Shots injure pair; wife's ex-husband held

Two people were shot Saturday at a residence near Huntsville, according to the Madison County sheriff's office.

Sharon and Bobby Stout of Berryville were in stable condition on Monday after each was hit several times, said Lt. Russell Alberts with the sheriff's office.

The Stouts had gone to the residence of Michael Fawcett, 39, to pick up some children's clothing about 1:30 p.m., according to a report provided by Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett.

Sharon Stout is Bobby Stout's wife and Fawcett's ex-wife, according to the report.

Sharon Stout told police that Fawcett became enraged, an argument ensued, he got a handgun from another room and started shooting, hitting her three times in the leg. He then went outside and fired at the vehicle in which Bobby Stout was sitting, hitting it three times and injuring Bobby Stout in the arm and abdomen, according to the report.

About 8 p.m., Fawcett's father took him to the sheriff's office, according to the prosecutor's report.