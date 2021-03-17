Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Shots injure pair; wife's ex-husband held

by Bill Bowden | Today at 4:02 a.m.

Two people were shot Saturday at a residence near Huntsville, according to the Madison County sheriff's office.

Sharon and Bobby Stout of Berryville were in stable condition on Monday after each was hit several times, said Lt. Russell Alberts with the sheriff's office.

The Stouts had gone to the residence of Michael Fawcett, 39, to pick up some children's clothing about 1:30 p.m., according to a report provided by Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett.

Sharon Stout is Bobby Stout's wife and Fawcett's ex-wife, according to the report.

Sharon Stout told police that Fawcett became enraged, an argument ensued, he got a handgun from another room and started shooting, hitting her three times in the leg. He then went outside and fired at the vehicle in which Bobby Stout was sitting, hitting it three times and injuring Bobby Stout in the arm and abdomen, according to the report.

About 8 p.m., Fawcett's father took him to the sheriff's office, according to the prosecutor's report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

India's elderly leave isolation to get vaccinated
Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve covid mystery
Fayetteville to rename street for Nolan Richardson
by Matt Jones
Report: New England Patriots sign Hunter Henry
by MARK DANIELS, Providence Journal
Governor opens vaccine eligibility to include Arkansans in 1-C
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT