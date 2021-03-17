STATE CAPITOL BRIEFS: ‘Abortion pill’ limits gain panel backing | Language education measure proceeds | Bill on panhandling falls short in House

‘Abortion pill’ limits gain panel backing

The House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on a voice vote Tuesday sent the House a bill that would add restrictions on medication abortions, often referred to as the “abortion pill.”

House Bill 1572, by state Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, would require a doctor performing a medication abortion to inform patients about the risks of the procedure and about “reversing the effects” if the women change their minds.

According to the Department of Health, medication abortions made up 41% of the abortions performed in the state in 2019. That percentage has risen sharply as lawmakers have passed restrictions on other types of abortions.

Earlier this month, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed legislation banning all abortions except for those performed to save the life or health of the mother. Opponents have vowed to challenge that law in court.

Karen Musick, the founder of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network, testified that HB1572 — which uses the term “chemical abortion” — was written to be “intentionally misleading” and that there is no such thing as reversing an abortion.

Also, the House voted along party lines Tuesday to increase restrictions on the use of abortion-inducing medication in Arkansas.

House Bill 1402, by Rep. Sonia Barker, R-Smackover, would require a doctor to conduct an in-person examination of a patient and get the woman’s blood type before giving her an abortion pill. The law would also require a follow-up examination within one to two weeks.

The House voted 77-12 Tuesday to send HB1402 to the Senate.

— John Moritz

Language education measure proceeds

The Arkansas House on Tuesday voted 63-20 in favor of a bill permitting bilingual and dual-language immersion education in schools.

A provision in state law requiring English-only education prohibits those types of instruction, said House Bill 1451 sponsor Megan Godfrey, a Democratic representative from Springdale.

Bilingual education uses a student’s native language as the language of instruction and gradually phases in more English, while dual-immersion programs give students of all language backgrounds the opportunity to learn a second language, Godfrey said.

Lawmakers who spoke against the bill said they were concerned about it putting a burden on teachers.

“If they’re going to be Americans, they need to speak American. They need to talk English,” Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, said. “We have put so much on our teachers that the responsibilities grow and grow and grow.”

Supporters of the bill stressed that it was not a mandate and is something school districts could choose to do if they saw value in it.

“I think for some of our school districts it would be very helpful,” said Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, who recalled teaching English as a second language to Laotian students in the River Valley area.

— Rachel Herzog

Bill on panhandling falls short in House

Legislation that would allow municipalities to enact ordinances requiring panhandlers to register with the cities was defeated in the House on Tuesday, with the 44-33 result falling seven votes short of passage.

House Bill 1260, by Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, was drafted as a way to allow cities to crack down on panhandlers after a number of anti-panhandling ordinances in Mississippi were found to be unconstitutional restrictions on free speech.

Ladyman said the law was drafted to apply to all panhandlers, not just people thought to be homeless, thus increasing its chances of being upheld in court.

“I believe some of these folks standing on street corners are not what they present themselves as,” Ladyman said. “There are people that are hard up.”

But some lawmakers asked whether the bill would also put restrictions on those seeking charitable donations. Others noted that the bill would make a violation a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $2,500.

“That sometimes gets a little disturbing, and I don’t like it,” said Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, on encountering panhandlers. “I just don’t feel like we should criminalize honest people that may be panhandling.”

— John Moritz

DACA-tied teachers’ licensing supported

A bill to allow the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant teaching licenses to beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, who fulfill state teaching requirements gained House approval Tuesday.

House Bill 1594, by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, uses the same language as a law enacted in the 2019 legislative session that allows DACA recipients in Arkansas to become nurses.

“They actually have a right to work here, but then we don’t let them get their license,” Vaught said. “I’ve always contended that we need more diversity in our teaching staff.”

The House passed the bill 84-0, with eight lawmakers voting present.

There are about 4,500 active DACA beneficiaries living in Arkansas, according to the American Immigration Council.

— Rachel Herzog

Hepatitis C testing in pregnancy OK’d

House lawmakers voted Tuesday to require that physicians attending to pregnant women test them for hepatitis C, unless the woman declines the test.

House Bill 1136, by Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, passed on a vote of 89-6 and heads to the Senate.

— John Moritz

Bill on cancer scans moves on to Senate

Legislation that would require health insurers to cover positron emission tomography scans for cancer survivors passed in the House on Tuesday, 95-0.

House Bill 1357, by Rep. Deanne Vaught, R-Horatio, would require the coverage for anyone with a prior history for cancer. The scans are used to locate cancer within the body.

Vaught pointed to two cancer survivors in the House who spoke for the bill in committee Monday. She said requiring coverage would help ensure patients get the scans and potential diagnoses without delay.

HB1357 now goes to the Senate.

— John Moritz

Entertainment-area proposal advances

Legislation that would allow private clubs in dry counties to form entertainment districts where alcohol may be consumed in open containers was advanced by the Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee on a voice vote Tuesday.

House Bill 1228, by Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, drew opposition from supporters of local control, who said it would override the decisions of voters in counties that chose to remain dry.

The Senate sponsor, Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, responded that the issue “is not about wet or dry,” noting that the bill would only apply to private clubs that already have licenses to sell alcohol in dry counties.

Those clubs would still have to apply for a city ordinance to create an entertainment district, keeping a measure of local control, she said.

HB1228 now heads to the full Senate.

— John Moritz

Lawmakers call for

redistricting data

House lawmakers approved a resolution Tuesday calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to “provide timely redistricting population data” from the 2020 U.S. census.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 8 calls on the state’s congressional delegation to urge the administration to “accelerate” the release of redistricting data to the states. The resolution is sponsored by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, and Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, who are the chairmen of the House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committees, which are tasked with drawing new congressional maps using the data.

The Census Bureau announced last month that it would delay the release of the data until Sept. 30 because of setbacks caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

— John Moritz

Senators in favor of tax-duty reversal

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would reverse plans for transferring the administration and collection of franchise taxes from the secretary of state’s office to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve Senate Bill 525 by Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, sending the bill to the House for further action.

The bill would undo Act 819 of 2019, which will transfer the franchise tax duties from Secretary of State John Thurston’s office to the finance department effective May 1.

The department said it began administering the tax four months early on Jan. 1, and the secretary of state’s office took over collections of franchise taxes on Monday.

Sample said the Legislature’s tax overhaul task force recommended Act 819 of 2019 and that “it was a good idea, but it was just impossible to implement.”

— Michael R. Wickline

Scrutiny approved for sex education

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would require public schools to make instructional materials and instruction relating to sex education, sexual orientation and gender identity available for inspection by parents and legal guardians of participating public school students in some cases.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, said his Senate Bill 389 would require public schools to establish programs to provide prior written notification of parents and legal guardians if those programs are teaching about sex education, sexual orientation or gender identity outside the state’s academic standards.

The schools also would be required to provide a means for the parents and legal guardians of these students to notify the district in writing if those parents or legal guardians do not want their children to participate.

The Senate’s 29-0 vote sent the bill to the House for further action.

— Michael R. Wickline

Senate OKs reviews of executive orders

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would set up a process for the General Assembly to review presidential executive orders and to request that the attorney general review those orders.

The Senate’s 26-6 vote sent Senate Bill 469 by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, to the House.

Under the bill, the state, a political subdivision or any entity receiving an appropriation of funds from the Arkansas General Assembly would be barred from implementing a presidential executive order using state resources and personnel, if the Legislative Council or Joint Budget Committee issued a political determination that the presidential executive order was unconstitutional, restricted a person’s rights and related to the following topics:

• Pandemics or other health emergencies.

• The regulation of natural resources, including coal and oil.

• The regulation of the agriculture industry.

• The use of land.

• The regulation of the financial sector as it relates to environmental, social or governance standards.

• The regulation of the constitutional right to bear arms.

The bill also includes provisions for the Legislative Council and Joint Budget Committee to vote to report that determination to the governor and for the governor to direct that the entity not implement the presidential executive order.

— Michael R. Wickline