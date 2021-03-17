GOLF

Arkansas men move up leaderboard

The University of Arkansas men's team moved up three spots to fifth place at the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Ala., on Tuesday before lightning suspended play.

The final round of the tournament will resume at 10 a.m. Central today. The Razorbacks nearly completed their final round Tuesday, needing 2-5 holes to finish the 54-hole event. Arkansas was 5 under par for the day, which tied for the second-best round before play was suspended. Auburn, which leads the tournament, and Mississippi State were 6 under.

Alabama is second in the team standings, while Vanderbilt and LSU are tied for third, with Arkansas one stroke behind them.

Kumlin ties for fifth; UCA eighth

Elin Kumlin tied for fifth place individually with a 6-over 222 total, leading the University of Central Arkansas women's team to an eighth-place finish at the Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate in New Orleans.

Kumlin started the day with a birdie on her second hole and finished with three birdies to shoot an even-par 72. Her eight birdies for the tournament were tied for the team high with Camila Moreno, and she moved up three spots in the individual standings.

The Sugar Bears shot a 56-over 920 total for the tournament, one shot behind Louisiana-Monroe. Nebraska won the team title with a 20-over 884 total, followed by Texas State, Tulane, Tennessee-Chattanooga and Rutgers.

UALR men finish seventh

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men finished tied for seventh in the 13-team field at the George Hannon Intercollegiate in Austin, Texas.

Logan Pate led the Trojans with a 4-over 217, which tied him for 24th place individually. UALR jumped two spots in the team standings to finish tied with TCU at 24-over 876, one shot better than a three-way tie for ninth among Kansas State, Baylor and West Virginia.

Host Texas won the team title at 17-under 835, followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Arkansas Tech men finish fifth

The Arkansas Tech University men's team finished in fifth place Tuesday at the Bronco Invitational in Edmond, Okla.

Freshman Santiago De La Fuente finished tied for 10th place individually after shooting an even-par 70 in the final round to finish with a 9-over 219 total.

Oklahoma Christian won the event, followed by Central Oklahoma, Washburn University and Central Missouri.

SAU women finish sixth

Sophomore Mackenzy Turner and freshman Chelsea Chow finished in the top 15 as the Southern Arkansas University women finished in sixth place at the Hillcat Classic in Owasso, Okla.

Turner tied for 12th place after shooting a final-round 82 to finish at 20-over 164. Chow shot an 82 in her final round as well, finishing tied for 14th place at 21-over 165.

BASEBALL

UAPB loses at TCU

Connor James had the only hit for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 20-2 loss to TCU on Tuesday in Fort Worth.

The Golden Lions (2-9) scored their two runs in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout by Dante Leach that scored Karsten Vasquez, who walked to start the inning. Justin Rieschick -- who drew a walk after Vasquez -- scored on a passed ball.

The Horned Frogs scored 7 runs in the first inning, 4 in the second, 2 in the third and another 7 in the fifth inning on 16 total hits. Kurtis Byrne went 3 for 3 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored to lead TCU offensively.

Harding reliever honored

Harding University reliever Ryder Yakiel was honored Tuesday as the Great American Conference's co-Pitcher of the Week.

Yakiel, who shared the honor with Southeastern Oklahoma State's Jacob Potter, threw four perfect innings against Henderson State University on Friday. He struck out the side on nine pitches in his first inning of work and had nine total strikeouts to improve to 2-0 on the season with a 0.75 ERA.

SOFTBALL

SAU splits doubleheader

Southern Arkansas University split a doubleheader with Texas A&M-Kingsville on Tuesday, dropping the first game 7-5 but winning the second game 2-0

Alese Casper led the Muleriders offensively in the first game, going 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored, while Elisa Favela went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Favela took the loss on the mound, giving up 3 earned runs on 7 hits with 2 strikeouts in 41/3 innings.

Favela and Jaxynn Dyson got the only two hits the Muleriders needed in the second game. Favela hit a double and Dyson reached on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning as Faith Otts scored on an error to give SAU a 1-0 lead. Dyson then hit a home run to left field in the sixth fot a 2-0 lead. Sydney Wader pitched a complete game to get her first victory of the season, allowing 3 hits and 3 walks with 6 strikeouts.

Tanski, Taylor share GAC honor

Harding University's Lily Tanski and Southern Arkansas University's Victoria Taylor were named the Great American Conference's co-Pitchers of the Week on Tuesday.

Tanski picked up 3 victories in 3 starts last week with a 0.91 ERA. She struck out seven in pitching a no-hitter -- the fourth in program history -- as Harding beat Arkansas Tech University 1-0. She followed that with nine strikeouts in a 10-inning complete game victory over Henderson State. Her third victory came in relief as she allowed 1 run over 6 innings in a second victory over Henderson State.

Taylor allowed 1 earned run in 16 innings to pick up 3 victories. She struck out eight in five innings of work in a victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello. In two victories over Ouachita Baptist University, she allowed 4 hits and struck out 8 in 11 scoreless innings.

SOCCER

Vavasseur earns NAIA honor

Lyon College freshman goalkeeper Jena Vavasseur was named Tuesday as the NAIA Defensive Player of the Week.

The freshman led the Scots to a 1-0 victory over Williams Baptist University with a match-high six saves en route to her second shutout of the season. She had a match-high 16 saves in Saturday's loss to Columbia College.

Vavasseur has a 3-2 record on the season with a team-high 38 saves.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services