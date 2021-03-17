Stock indexes mostly down after day of wavering

Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading Tuesday with stock indexes closing mostly lower after coming within striking distance of matching the market's longest winning streak of the year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.16% after wobbling between small gains and losses most of the day. The modest pullback snapped the benchmark index's five-day winning streak. A sixth day of gains would have matched the S&P 500's longest streak this year, though the index remains near its record high.

The S&P 500 dropped 6.23 points, to 3,962.71. Earlier, it had been up 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 127.51 points, or 0.4%, to 32,825.95. The Nasdaq bucked the trend, benefiting from a rally in technology stocks. The tech-heavy index gained 11.86 points, or 0.1%, to 13,471.57.

Losses by banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending, including cruise line operators, pulled the market lower, outweighing gains by technology and communication services stocks. Energy stocks, the S&P 500's biggest gainers this year, took the brunt of the losses as crude oil prices fell.

The uneven finish came as investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in yields causing stocks to fluctuate. Bond yields also wavered Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, inched up to 1.62%.

"The 10-year is remaining above 1.6%," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "So investors are in a sense girding themselves for higher inflation."

The big technology names that rose sharply in 2020 were among the gainers Tuesday. Apple rose 1.3%, Google's parent company added 1.4%, and Facebook rose 2%. Tech stocks have moved in tandem with the bond market, so as some bond yields ticked lower on Tuesday, technology stocks moved in the opposite direction.

Small-company stocks lagged the broader market. The Russell 2000 index fell 40.65 points, or 1.7%, to 2,319.52.

Investors weighed new economic data that showed Americans cut back on spending last month, partly because bad weather in parts of the country kept shoppers away from stores, and partly because their previous stimulus payments ran out.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3% in February from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. February's drop followed soaring sales in January as people spent the $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year. In fact, the Commerce Department revised its January number upward to 7.6% from its previously reported rise of 5.3%.

Meanwhile, severe winter weather pushed industrial production down a sharp 2.2% in February, reflecting a big decline in factory output.

"We're still in the midst of getting back to a more normal environment," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede. "Given the lumpiness of government stimulus payments, we're going to see numbers jumping around."

Investors are betting big that this economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and as more Americans get vaccinated. In addition, President Joe Biden's administration started sending out $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals last weekend.

Some investors, however, fear the stimulus could translate into inflation down the road, which has caused them to sell bonds. When bond prices fall, their yields rise.

Wall Street will be closely watching the Federal Reserve's latest economic and interest rate projections today.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, Craig Spector, right, works with fellow traders on the floor, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Stocks were mixed in afternoon trading Tuesday after Wall Street hit a new high the day before. Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. (Colin Ziemer/New York Stock Exchange via AP)