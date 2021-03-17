Super Quiz: Yellow

The song tells you to tie this around the old oak tree.
It was the first national park in the U.S.
What group sang about a yellow submarine?
This tropical viral disease is transmitted by mosquitoes.
Who brought Curious George from his home in Africa?
To what did Elton John say goodbye in a song?
This city in Texas takes its name from the Spanish word for yellow.
Name the capital city in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
From what Robert Frost poem is: "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood"?
ANSWERS:
A yellow ribbon
Yellowstone National Park (Hot Springs, Ark., was a national reservation until 1921)
The Beatles
Yellow fever
The Man With the Yellow Hat
Yellow Brick Road
Amarillo
Yellowknife
"The Road Not Taken"