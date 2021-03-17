Sections
Super Quiz: Yellow

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. The song tells you to tie this around the old oak tree.

  2. It was the first national park in the U.S.

  3. What group sang about a yellow submarine?

  4. This tropical viral disease is transmitted by mosquitoes.

  5. Who brought Curious George from his home in Africa?

  6. To what did Elton John say goodbye in a song?

  7. This city in Texas takes its name from the Spanish word for yellow.

  8. Name the capital city in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

  9. From what Robert Frost poem is: "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood"?

ANSWERS:

  1. A yellow ribbon

  2. Yellowstone National Park (Hot Springs, Ark., was a national reservation until 1921)

  3. The Beatles

  4. Yellow fever

  5. The Man With the Yellow Hat

  6. Yellow Brick Road

  7. Amarillo

  8. Yellowknife

  9. "The Road Not Taken"

