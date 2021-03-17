Super Quiz: Yellow

The song tells you to tie this around the old oak tree.

It was the first national park in the U.S.

What group sang about a yellow submarine?

This tropical viral disease is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Who brought Curious George from his home in Africa?

To what did Elton John say goodbye in a song?

This city in Texas takes its name from the Spanish word for yellow.

Name the capital city in the Northwest Territories, Canada.