Top 5 dual-threat QB to visit Hogs

One of the top five dual-threat quarterbacks in the class of 2022 is expected to visit Arkansas soon.

Braden Davis, 6-5, 195 pounds, of Middletown, Del., said he’s arriving in Fayetteville Wednesday. He and his parents will visit the area and check out the Arkansas campus before leaving on Friday.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 34 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

He has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Stanford, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Auburn and numerous others. He played his junior season at Lake Minneola High School in Florida.

His father, Antone, was an offensive lineman at Tennessee and the No. 8 overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. Antone Davis played seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.