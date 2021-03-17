Troopers: 2 killed in six-car crash in Lonoke County

Two people were killed and three were injured in a six-car crash in Lonoke County Tuesday morning, troopers said.

A tractor-trailer was traveling south on U.S. 67 around 8:50 a.m. and collided with the rear of a 2021 Camry, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

As a result, the Camry was pushed into a 2020 Dodge, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the right, troopers said. The Camry then struck a 2013 Ford Fusion, causing that car to leave the roadway to the left and strike the cable barriers, the report states.

The Camry struck the rear of a 2019 Highlander, which caused the Highlander to collide with a 2015 Prius, according to the report.

Phyllis A. Kerr, 70, of North Little Rock, the driver of the Camry, and her passenger, Clayton A. Meharg, 97, of Letona, died as a result of the crash, troopers said.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford Fusion were injured. The report states the passenger is a minor. The driver of the Highlander was also hurt.

The injured were taken to Baptist Health-North Little Rock, police said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 96 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.