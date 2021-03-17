UAMS chancellor: Proposed degree program is step toward Northwest Arkansas medical school

The plan to create a new three-year medical degree program in Fayetteville is a "step" towards a new medical school for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Chancellor Cam Patterson said Wednesday.

"This is a step in the direction of fulfilling one of our goals in our strategic plan, Vision 2029, and that is to have a second College of Medicine in Northwest Arkansas," Patterson told members of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

UAMS is proposing to the board a three-year degree program for primary care physicians that would not be offered at the main Little Rock campus, but instead be fully-based at its UAMS Northwest regional site, which opened in 2007.

Dr. Christopher Westfall, dean of the UAMS College of Medicine, told trustees that the three-year program -- the current program is four years -- aims to keep medical school graduates in Arkansas while also providing "our communities throughout the state with good primary care doctors."

Students who complete the three-year program would agree to complete their residency training in Arkansas, Westfall said, though it's unclear if such an agreement would be legally binding.

Trustees on an academic committee voted unanimously in favor of the proposal Wednesday, with the full 10-member board set to take final action on Thursday. Further approval from the state Higher Education Coordinating Board would still be required.

Patterson said that, if approved, the program would begin this fall.

In the 2021-22 academic year, UAMS plans for the Northwest site to enroll 20 to 22 first-year medical students, including "up to five of them in this new primary care track," as the proposal also allows for medical students in the four-year program to begin their studies in Fayetteville. Currently, only upper-level medical students attend the UAMS Northwest campus.

No enrollment projections for additional years were listed in board documents.

Westfall said Wednesday that UAMS would not be expanding the size of its incoming medical student class, which he said is made up of 174 students.

