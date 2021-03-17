UNDER THE RADAR: Monticello’s Nick Smith

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Monticello’s Nick Smith.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 6-1, 190 pounds

Stats: 15.2 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor

Coach Wayne Sherrer:

“Nick has been 2-3 sport athlete all the way up. The aggressiveness and everything that comes from football, I think he carried it over to basketball. He really had a great year for us. He's strong, he jumps very well, shoots it well. He had some great games as of late. I think he had 28 against Morrilton in the quarterfinals last week. In the regional semis against Magnolia I think he had 28.”

Mismatch:

“If you put a small player on him, he overpowers him. If you put a bigger player on him, he can go out and over him. He’s well rounded in terms of being a very good athlete with great body control.”

Multi-sport athlete:

“Whatever coach gives him an opportunity I think will be pleasantly surprise. He really didn't concentrate on one sport, which I think will allow him to improve in the future.”