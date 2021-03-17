Virus flare-ups sounding alarm

WASHINGTON -- After weeks of declining coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations, new hot spots of infection have emerged, and disease experts warn that the spread of a more dangerous variant and a too-rapid rush to return to normal life could prolong the health emergency.

Caseloads are down nationally, and tens of millions of people are fully loaded with antibodies to the virus, with more than 2 million people getting doses of vaccine every day. But the virus continues to pose a real and present threat, with about 55,000 new infections daily.

Michigan has seen a rise in hospitalizations and positive test results. Minnesota's numbers are creeping up, as are Maryland's and New Jersey's. Many places, including New York City and surrounding counties, are no longer seeing steady declines in cases, despite intensive vaccination efforts.

"There's a resurgence going on here," said disease tracker David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. It is too soon to call this a "wave," and he does not foresee a return to the level of cases reported during the winter, he said. But Rubin said case numbers are flat or creeping up in much of the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Upper Midwest.

Behavior is changing in this pandemic-fatigued nation. This week is set to be a major turning point for reopenings. Wedding parties are kicking off again in New York. Pennsylvania is allowing more fans into stadiums. And most of Maryland has opened up restaurants.

Air travel hit a pandemic record during the weekend, with 1.2 million to 1.3 million people traveling each day from Thursday to Sunday. That was more than any four-day period since March 2020.

Infectious-disease experts are imploring people to stay cautious and respect the lingering threat of the virus. With the end of the coronavirus pandemic potentially in sight, experts recognize that this is one of the trickiest phases of the crisis -- epidemiologically and psychologically.

"It's like we're in the home stretch where it hurts more than any other time," said Mary Jo Trepka, an epidemiologist at Florida International University, comparing the situation to the end of an 800-meter race. "But if you give up now, you've given up the entire race."

The stay-the-course message is colliding with human nature. Winter is releasing its grip. Restaurants are opening, as are stadiums, with capacity limits. People are desperate to see friends and family members they have missed for so long.

Ten months ago, the nation was in a similar situation, emerging from a catastrophic surge, eager to reopen businesses and resume travel, with some states and cities largely ignoring Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and rushing to relax restrictions that had been effective in reducing infection numbers. That predictably preceded a wave of cases in the Sun Belt, and later in the Upper Midwest, leading to another round of shutdowns.

This time, with the country recovering from the protracted fall and winter surge, the situation is different because there is more immunity resulting from previous infections and from vaccinations. Most people in the country older than 65 have had at least one dose of vaccine. The heightened protection in the older age brackets means lower levels of hospitalizations. About 41,000 people are hospitalized in the United States with covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Washington Post data. That is less than a third of the winter-surge peak in early January.

The death toll has been dropping, too, and in the near future, the average for daily deaths could drop below 1,000 for the first time since the fall.

But there are places with numbers going in the wrong direction. Michigan's daily infection numbers have doubled, from 1,045 on average on Feb. 21, to 2,223 as of Monday, according to The Washington Post's data. Hospitalizations have also increased in Michigan.

Nationally, most adults remain unvaccinated, and millions of those people are in higher age brackets or have chronic conditions making them more vulnerable to severe illness from the coronavirus.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Monday urged the public to remain vigilant and to not let down its guard. She pointed out that Europe -- which has been slower to vaccinate its population -- is enduring another surge of cases, with France and Italy imposing shutdowns.

"They simply took their eye off the ball," she said. "I'm pleading with you for the sake of our nation's health. These should be warning signs for all of us."

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, began with small outbreaks in that nation that snowballed even though most of the country was shut down.

Research published Monday in the journal Nature showed that B.1.1.7 is more probable to cause a fatal illness than earlier variants of the coronavirus, technically named SARS-CoV-2. The study found a 61% higher risk of death from the variant. "Our analysis suggests that B.1.1.7 is not only more transmissible than preexisting SARS-CoV-2 variants, but may also cause more severe illness," the study states.

By relaxing restrictions, Osterholm said, the United States is moving in the opposite direction of Europe, and that makes the country more vulnerable to this variant. European countries hit hard by the variant did not experience rising case numbers until the variant accounted for more than half of circulating strains -- a milestone the United States could hit in the coming week, he warned.

SCHOOL DISTANCING

Meanwhile, there is new evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart -- half of the previous recommended distance.

Even as more teachers receive vaccinations against covid-19, social distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for districts across the U.S. Debate around the issue flared last week when a study suggested that masked students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers.

Published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the research looked at schools in Massachusetts, which has backed the 3-foot guideline for months. Illinois and Indiana are also allowing 3 feet of distance, and other states such as Oregon are considering doing the same.

The CDC is now exploring the idea too. Walensky said the 6-foot guideline is "among the biggest challenges" schools have faced in reopening.

The CDC included the larger spacing in its latest school guidelines, which were issued in February and concluded that schools can safely operate during the pandemic with masks, distancing and other precautions. It suggested 6 feet and said physical distancing "should be maximized to the greatest extent possible."

Other organizations have issued more relaxed guidelines, including the World Health Organization, which urges 1 meter in schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics says to space desks "3 feet apart and ideally 6 feet apart."

Dan Domenech, executive director of AASA, a national superintendents group, said he expects more states and schools to move to the 3-foot rule in coming weeks. With the larger guideline, he said, most schools only have space to bring back half of their students at a time. Moving to 3 feet could allow about 75% at a time, he said.

In some states that already allow 3-feet spacing, schools say they have seen no evidence of increased risk. School officials in Danville, Ind., which moved to 3 feet in October, said students have been in the classroom all year with no uptick in virus transmission.

In Ohio, Cincinnati's School Board got an earful from parents and others last month when it proposed resuming in-person learning at the crowded Walnut Hills High School under a model that called for distancing of only 3 feet there while its other schools would use 6 feet.

The critics included Walnut Hills teacher Brandon Keller, who said the plan was dangerous. He warned the board that their decision "will have a body count."

Board members backed off on reopening that school, then weeks later narrowly voted for a plan that included a phased reopening, but they also warned that the physical distancing might be less than 6 feet. Students also have options to continue learning virtually.

Seven superintendents in central Oregon sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown last week asking the state to relax some of its social distancing rules -- including the 6-foot barrier -- so that more students can return to class full time.

Oregon's Crook County School District, which has had students in classrooms most of the school year, has found that masks, contact tracing and sending students home when they show symptoms are the most effective means of combating the virus.

"The 6-feet rule doesn't make as much sense as the other safety measures," district spokesperson Jason Carr said. "What may have made sense two months ago or at the beginning of the year might not now."

Information for this article was contributed by Joel Achenbach, Ariana Eunjung Cha and Jacqueline Dupree of The Washington Post; and by Collin Binkley, Philip Marcelo, John Seewer and Kantele Franko of The Associated Press.