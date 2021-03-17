W. Memphis girls' 'rewrite' is reading like 'Cinderella'

HOT SPRINGS -- There was no doubting Erica Taylor's credentials when she took over West Memphis' girls basketball team in April.

Taylor, formerly known as Erica White, was a three-time all-state honoree and 2001 Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year at Palestine-Wheatley before going on to Louisiana Tech. She'd turned Forrest City around from a one-win team to a program that consistently won double-digit games.

But taking over for Sheila Burns at the helm of the Lady Blue Devils was going to come with expectations.

A lack of veterans did Taylor no favors. Although the Lady Blue Devils made the postseason a year ago -- finishing 22-7 and sharing the 5A-East regular-season title -- they lost in the opening round to Little Rock Christian.

That meant entering this year's 5A state tournament with a dearth of playoff experience on top of a starting five that features a freshman and two sophomores.

Throughout the year, Taylor kept a constant message.

"We had to take this time to grow," she said. "I always tell [the girls] to rewrite their own story. It's about peaking at the right time."

After going 5-2 in nonconference play, including a win against 6A state semifinalist North Little Rock, West Memphis (11-14) scuffled through its league slate. They won just once in 12 tries, a 49-23 victory against Searcy on Feb. 2.

Yet so many of their losses were narrow ones. The Lady Blue Devils dropped their first five 5A-East games by a combined 24 points, and their average margin of defeat in league play was just 8.9 points.

Taylor could see the growth peeking through, even when her team's record didn't reflect it.

"I said covid is undefeated this year, but with all that, our conference is tough," Taylor said of the East, which had three of four 5A semifinalists in West Memphis, Jonesboro and Marion. "We were right in every game."

Despite sluggish starts, the Lady Blue Devils have roared past Sylvan Hills, Lake Hamilton and West No. 1 seed Vilonia with stellar second-half performances in their three state tournament contests.

Part of that success is attributed to their effort on the glass -- the Lady Blue Devils outrebounded the Lady Eagles 28-6 after halftime Monday in the semifinals -- and part of it is the size they get from the front-court duo of sophomore Clemisha Prackett and senior Terika Inmon.

"They dominated the boards, and in the game of basketball, that changes things up so much," Vilonia Coach Jeremy Simon said of West Memphis after Monday's semifinal. "Every time they shot the ball, it was like an entry pass."

There's also the element of youth. Although Inmon and Tan'ya Burnett are seniors, the Lady Blue Devils are mostly underclassmen who are unaccustomed to the pressure of these big moments.

"It's just a process," said freshman Janiyah Tucker, West Memphis' leading scorer the past two games. "We're just blessed to be here. We came together and we focused on each other."

Even if the Lady Blue Devils can't handle Jonesboro on Saturday afternoon -- the Lady Hurricane won two of the teams' earlier meetings by eight and another by 18 -- they'll bring back many of the pieces next winter.

Taylor believes her team is ready to seize one more moment now and bring a third state title back to West Memphis.

"We're here and it's unbelievable," she said. "They say it's hard to beat somebody three times. But we're going to play Jonesboro for a fourth time ... so we're going to plan this week and be ready for Saturday."