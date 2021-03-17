OPINION | WALLY HALL: What exactly do we know about Colgate?

By now most have realized Arkansas' first opponent, Colgate, is from the same league as Bucknell -- the Patriot League.

In the 2006 NCAA Tournament, the No. 8 seed Razorbacks lost in the first round to No. 9 seed Bucknell 59-55.

The University of Arkansas was quicker and much more athletic, but then-coach Stan Heath -- despite loud cries from the stands -- refused to press.

Eric Musselman would press his mother if he thought it would help his team win.

Colgate is a No. 14 seed and the Hogs the top No. 3 seed, meaning they were close to being a No. 2 seed.

Colgate is 14-1 while playing a Patriot League-only schedule that did not include every team. The Raiders played just five teams, losing only to Army 75-73 in the second game of the season. They beat Army 101-57 the day before.

Musselman had a full scouting report on Colgate before the tournament was announced, but how prepared are the fans? Here's a short quiz:

Who founded Colgate in 1817?

A. A company that made tooth powder -- and later all varieties of tooth-care products -- that needed a tax write-off.

B. Col. George Gate, a Canadian who settled in midstate New York and wanted his boys to be college-educated and not dairy farmers.

C. Sam Walton's great-great-grandfather, who didn't have the money to start a mercantile store but received government grants to start a college.

D. Six Baptist preachers and seven Baptist laymen.

Not known as a basketball factory, Colgate received a lot of press in the 1990s for signing which player?

A. Kobe Bryant, who eventually passed on college to become a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

B. Adonal Foyle, who came to the U.S. at age 15 from St. Vincent & the Grenadines and three years later was recruited by most ACC and Big East schools.

C. Kareem Reid, who changed his mind and attended the University of Arkansas.

D. None of the above.

Colgate has been to only three NCAA Tournaments. What is its record?

A. 1-2, with a 1995 upset of Kansas.

B. 2-1 with wins over Tennessee (2019) and Kansas (1995).

C. 0-3.

D. This is a trick question. This is Colgate's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

How many Colgate players have played in the NBA?

A. Seven.

B. Four.

C. Two.

D. None.

Colgate is nicknamed a "Mini Ivy" because of its academics. What percentage of all students does it graduate?

A. 77.3%.

B. 81%.

C. 90%.

D. 99%.

On average, Colgate accepts 27% of all applicants. What is its top degree?

A. Underwater basket weaving.

B. Colonial Communications.

C. Equestrian History.

D. None of the above.

Why does Colgate run a Princeton-type offense?

A. Players are slow.

B. Players are slower.

C. Players are slowest.

D. This is another trick question.

The over-under for the score of this game is 162 points. That is?

A. Ridiculous.

B. About right.

C. A little high.

D. A little low.

Colgate was once named the fifth-best school for graduates to get rich by what publication?

A. Forbes.

B. Rolling Stone.

C. The New York Times.

D. The Colgate Collegiate, the school newspaper.

Colgate swept the Patriot Tournament with three victories. How many Raiders made the all-tournament team?

A. One.

B. Six.

C. Four.

D. Five.

Answers: 1. D. 2. B. 3. C. 4. B. 5. C. 6. D. 7. D (the Raiders are No. 2 in the nation in scoring averaging at 86.3 points per game). 8. D, or at least on paper as the Hogs are No. 7 in scoring, averaging 82.4, so add those numbers together. 9. A. 10. C.