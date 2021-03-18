10 Arkansas-based thrifters to follow on Instagram

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

Want to shop local, sustainable and from the comfort of home?

Patronizing Arkansas-based thrifters may be the answer. Here are ten Natural State-based thrifters operating shops through Instagram.

@arkansas.thrift

Arkansas Thrift sells primarily women’s clothing and accessories. The seller is based in Little Rock.

https://www.instagram.com/arkansas.thrift/

@rosewoodthrifts

This seller offers mostly home decor and knick knacks, as well as clothing. Rosewood Thrifts is based in Conway.

https://www.instagram.com/rosewoodthrifts/

@levy_thrift

This seller, based in Central Arkansas, primarily offers men’s graphic tees as well as coats and outerwear.

https://www.instagram.com/levy_thrift/

@cryingweaselvintage

Avid thrifters may recognize Crying Weasel Vintage — this seller has a physical store open Thursday-Saturday at 400 E. 3rd St., Little Rock. But Crying Weasel Vintage also has a bustling online business facilitated in part by Instagram. The shop offers a variety of vintage clothing.

https://www.instagram.com/cryingweaselvintage/

@reddotvintage

Red Dot Vintage sells primarily tees, outerwear and sweatshirts. Recent items have included vintage University of Arkansas apparel.

https://www.instagram.com/reddotvintage/

@citizensden

Citizen’s Den Interior sells some vintage furniture as well as curated decor. Recent listings include lamps, side tables, chairs and glassware.

https://www.instagram.com/citizensden/

@backtovida

This seller offers mostly graphic tees, outerwear, sweatshirts and hats.

https://www.instagram.com/backtovida/

@midmodmike

This seller specializes in Mid Century Modern furniture and decor. Based in Little Rock, shipping is available only on small items.

https://www.instagram.com/midmodmike/

@thethriftyprofessor

The Thrifty Professor offers decor and knick knacks. The seller says a portion of the profits from sales go to environmental justice causes.

https://www.instagram.com/thethriftyprofessor/

@arkievintageboutique

Arkie Vintage Boutique doesn’t sell via Instagram but offerings from their Etsy shop and in-person booth at Belle Starr Vintage Market in Fort Smith can be viewed. The seller primarily offers women’s clothing and accessories.

https://www.instagram.com/arkievintageboutique/