10 Arkansas-based thrifters to follow on Instagram

Want to shop local, sustainable and from the comfort of home?
Patronizing Arkansas-based thrifters may be the answer. Here are ten Natural State-based thrifters operating shops through Instagram.
@arkansas.thrift
Arkansas Thrift sells primarily women’s clothing and accessories. The seller is based in Little Rock.
https://www.instagram.com/arkansas.thrift/
@rosewoodthrifts
This seller offers mostly home decor and knick knacks, as well as clothing. Rosewood Thrifts is based in Conway.
https://www.instagram.com/rosewoodthrifts/
@levy_thrift
This seller, based in Central Arkansas, primarily offers men’s graphic tees as well as coats and outerwear.
https://www.instagram.com/levy_thrift/
@cryingweaselvintage
Avid thrifters may recognize Crying Weasel Vintage — this seller has a physical store open Thursday-Saturday at 400 E. 3rd St., Little Rock. But Crying Weasel Vintage also has a bustling online business facilitated in part by Instagram. The shop offers a variety of vintage clothing.
https://www.instagram.com/cryingweaselvintage/
@reddotvintage
Red Dot Vintage sells primarily tees, outerwear and sweatshirts. Recent items have included vintage University of Arkansas apparel.
https://www.instagram.com/reddotvintage/
@citizensden
Citizen’s Den Interior sells some vintage furniture as well as curated decor. Recent listings include lamps, side tables, chairs and glassware.
https://www.instagram.com/citizensden/
@backtovida
This seller offers mostly graphic tees, outerwear, sweatshirts and hats.
https://www.instagram.com/backtovida/
@midmodmike
This seller specializes in Mid Century Modern furniture and decor. Based in Little Rock, shipping is available only on small items.
https://www.instagram.com/midmodmike/
@thethriftyprofessor
The Thrifty Professor offers decor and knick knacks. The seller says a portion of the profits from sales go to environmental justice causes.
https://www.instagram.com/thethriftyprofessor/
@arkievintageboutique
Arkie Vintage Boutique doesn’t sell via Instagram but offerings from their Etsy shop and in-person booth at Belle Starr Vintage Market in Fort Smith can be viewed. The seller primarily offers women’s clothing and accessories.