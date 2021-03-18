21 suspects arraigned in meth's distribution

Twenty-one suspects rounded up last week regarding a drug trafficking organization authorities believe to be responsible for distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in north-central Arkansas were arraigned beginning Monday in federal court.

Charges ranged from drug distribution conspiracy to counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

All but four of the defendants who appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe by videoconference link from the White County jail in Searcy were ordered detained at the request of the U.S. attorney's office until bail hearings can be scheduled. All of the defendants pleaded innocent to the charges contained in the indictments.

The defendants arraigned Monday who were ordered detained until bail hearings are:

• Juan Ahumada, 26, of Searcy was arraigned on one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

• Cory Birdwell, 34, of Searcy was arraigned on one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

• Kayla Haggins, 26, of Helena-West Helena was arraigned on one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

• Kenny Isom, 32, of McRae was arraigned on one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

• Keith Johnson, 38, Helena-West Helena was arraigned on one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

• Lyron Johnson, 57, of Searcy was arraigned on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Michael Matthews, 39, of Bald Knob was arraigned on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Anthony Miles, 55, of Judsonia, was arraigned on one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

• Donald Patterson, 33, of Helena-West Helena was arraigned on one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

• John Rayburn, 30, of Searcy was arraigned on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Andre Smith, 21, of Searcy was arraigned on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Nathaniel Stipes, 28, of Judsonia was arraigned on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Marcus Trouten, 35, of Searcy was arraigned on one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Trouten was scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday and was ordered released into inpatient substance abuse treatment by Volpe.

The judge ordered the following four defendants to be released with conditions to ensure their appearances at later court proceedings:

• Benjamin Blue 44, of Searcy was arraigned on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

• Aaron Cromwell, 29, of Searcy was arraigned on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Timothy Johnston, 58, of Searcy was arraigned on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Cynthia Raney, 35, of Searcy was arraigned on one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Three more defendants were arraigned Tuesday with all three ordered to stay in jail because of underlying state charges each of the three faces. Albert Cates, 57; Dennis Boatman, 29; and Branden Priddy, 29, all of Searcy, were already in jail in White County after being arrested in separate matters last year.

Cates and Priddy are facing one federal count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Boatman was arraigned on one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Boatman has been jailed since November 17 on multiple drug, burglary and theft of property charges. Priddy was arrested October 27 on charges related to drug and firearm possession, theft of property, burglary and trespassing. Cates was jailed June 26 on multiple charges related to drugs, possession of firearms, theft of property, burglary, battery and aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Earl Lockhart III, 44, of Augusta was arraigned on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He is scheduled for a detention hearing today at 3:30 p.m. before Volpe.

Lockhart appeared on videoconference link from the Pulaski County jail, where he has been since his arrest March 16.

Keith Johnson, who was arraigned Monday, was ordered to remain in jail Wednesday by Volpe, who cited Johnson's lengthy criminal history and apparent threats he made toward a witness during a phone call from the White County jail following his March 11 arrest.

Also on Wednesday, Volpe approved Haggins' release to Crowley's Ridge, an inpatient substance abuse treatment center in Jonesboro. Because a bed will not open up at the center until April 15, Haggins will have to remain in the custody of the Greene County jail in Paragould, where she is currently being detained.

According to the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock, the statutory penalty for the drug charges is 10 years to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million, for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime is five years to life in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, and the penalty for being a felon or an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm is up to 10 years' imprisonment and a maximum $250,000 fine.