5 finalists named in teacher award

The Arkansas Department of Education named five educators as finalists for the 2021 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year award. One is from southeast Arkansas.

Each finalist will receive a $2,500 award from the department's Office of Computer Science. The winner, who will be announced at a later date, will receive an additional $12,500 award, according to a news release.

The finalists are:

Stacy Reynolds – McGehee High School (McGehee School District);

Carl Frank -- Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts;

Ashley Kincannon – Lake Hamilton Junior High School (Lake Hamilton School District);

Kimberly Raup – Conway High School (Conway School District);

Lauren Taylor - Dardanelle High School (Dardanelle School District).

"The ADE Office of Computer Science received many quality applications," said Anthony Owen, the state director of computer science education. "This year's applications were some of the most competitive we have seen in the three years of this award. Unfortunately, our team could only select five, and we selected the educators who best demonstrated both a long-term and ongoing commitment to, passion for, and impact on computer science education in Arkansas and the nation. These educators have earned and deserve this recognition."

A panel of representatives from the Computer Science Unit, the 2020 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year, external industry leaders, and other education experts will review the finalists' applications and select the winner based on a rubric scoring system.

