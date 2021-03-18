Arkansas spared from worst of storms

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that hit parts of the Southeast left Arkansas relatively unscathed Wednesday.

With several counties in southeast Arkansas under a tornado warning for parts of the day, a spotter reported seeing a tornado touch down near McGehee, according to Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

Officials in Desha County said there were no reports of damage from the tornado.

"The warning was initially based off of radar, so it was a radar-indicated tornado," Goudsward said. "But we did have a spotter report a touchdown near McGehee."

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock also issued tornado warnings for Tillar, Collins, Selma, Reed and Kelso with no reports of major damage, while much of Northwest Arkansas was under a tornado watch.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/318storm/]





After the tornado warnings, the National Weather Service issued significant weather warnings for parts of Desha, Drew, Woodruff, Searcy, Newton and Boone counties, which experienced 40 to 50 mph wind gusts, "strong thunderstorms" and hail.

Coming into the day, the weather service had warned of a "strong cold front and intense upper-level storm system" sweeping into the state, with a break and a "second round of storms" in the afternoon.

Goudsward said reports of quarter-size hail came in as early as 1 a.m. in Bradley County, with golf ball-size hail at 4 a.m. in Logan County and quarter-size hail around 5 a.m. in Polk County.

"It's a fairly tight, compact system, but it's packing some gusto, that's for sure," Goudsward said.

The severe weather that began early Wednesday caused extensive power outages throughout the state. On Wednesday morning, 6,000 Entergy customers had experienced power outages, the company tweeted.

"The high winds probably took down some tree limbs that landed on [power] lines," said Brandi Hinkle, a spokeswoman for Entergy.

Horace Mann Middle School in Little Rock sent students home at noon because of a power outage. Students received lunch before dismissal, Little Rock School District spokeswoman Pamela Smith said in a news release.

Classes at Horace Mann will resume as normal today, Smith said in a second news release Wednesday afternoon.

Compared with other states, Arkansas was spared the worst of a storm system that hit parts of the Southeast, with tornadoes causing damage in areas of Mississippi and Alabama.

"There is just an abundance of very warm, moist and unstable air that's feeding into the system mainly over Mississippi and Alabama right now," Goudsward said.