Attempt to land pandemic money leads to Mountain Home couple's guilty pleas

FORT SMITH -- A Mountain Home couple pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from attempts to unlawfully obtain pandemic relief funds.

Judge P.K. Holmes III accepted these pleas from James Read, 44, and his wife, Crystal Payne, 42, in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith, according to a news release from the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Read's plea agreement states he applied to the U.S. Small Business Administration for Payment Protection Program money, according to the release. These are forgivable loans intended for businesses struggling with essential expenses during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Read provided inflated wage and employee data about his business, SnowbirdBob LLC, in this application, as well as falsified tax documents. He also admitted to laundering the proceeds from the program by buying a new vehicle, according to the release.

Read pleaded guilty as well to one count of wire fraud for trying to obtain unemployment benefits for himself and others in Louisiana, the release states. Payne pleaded guilty to one count for false statements in her own Payment Protection Program loan application.

The court will determine Read's and Payne's sentences after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation. Read faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million and Payne faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the release.