Get to know 4-star combo guard JoJo Hunter

Highly recruited combination guard JoJo Hunter is a major Arkansas target and one of the top prospects in the nation for the 2022 class.

Hunter, 6-6, 195 pounds, Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Southern Cal, Gonzaga, Florida State, California, Ole Miss, Illinois, Nebraska, TCU and others.

Nothing But Net Magazine’s Van Coleman rates Hunter a 4-star prospect and the No 48 prospect in the nation.

Nickname: JoJo/J-Gutta

School/city: San Joaquin Memorial, Fresno, Calif.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: Combo guard

I like Arkansas because: They have shown how much they want and like me whether it’s talking to me many times out the week or even getting on Zooms with them.

I plan to major in: Real estate

I'm the player I am because: Of everyone around me and how they pushed me, mostly my mom and godfather (first and only AAU coach until freshman year)

Best basketball moment: When I was in 6th grade playing for my godfather's team against our rival, or as you can say the other best team in the city, and I crossed a kid and hit a floater for game.

Favorite video game: I don’t really play games, but when I do it is usually 2K.

Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant

Favorite NBA team: I don’t really have one. I like players.

Favorite workout music: Rap – G Herbo or Lil Durk

Favorite movie: A kid from Coney Island (Stephon Marbury documentary)

Must watch TV show: Martin, Everybody Hates Chris, or House of Payne

My mom is always on me to: Sit down and rest because I always want to get in the gym or hoop instead of resting.

My two pet peeves are: People who feel entitled, and dirty environments

Favorite food: Toasted peanut butter and jelly

I will never eat: Cauliflower

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Kenjis Teriyaki Grill

Favorite junk food: Trolli sour eggs

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My mom because anytime I have a problem she helps me, so I know she would make the best decisions for us both in that situation.

Favorite animal and why: Honey badger because it is fearless.

My hidden talent is: Rapping

My dream date would be: I’m not really thinking about dates and things like that I’m focused on school hoops

Hobbies: Playing football and video games

The one thing I could not live without is: Hoops. It makes me happy and is basically all I do every day. Most of the things I do involve basketball whether it’s on or off the court.

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: I would want to have the powers to be invisible, time travel and teleport.

Role model and why: My mom because she really showed me what it is to be courageous and be a great person. She’s always been there for me and even others when they had no one. She’s a great person and always makes sure she's telling us and anyone she knows the right things. She also makes sure we all have a good relationship with God.

Three ways to describe me: Goofy, gym rat, and unique