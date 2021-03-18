Governor activates Guard members to administer covid-19 vaccines

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that he had activated 20 Arkansas National Guard members to help with the state's vaccination efforts.

The guard members will help with clinics in Marianna, Prescott, West Memphis and Fort Smith, Hutchinson's office said in a news release.

“These four teams will administer the vaccines in rural areas, which will reduce the load for medical professionals who are dealing with COVID-19 as well as their regular health care concerns,” Hutchinson said in the release.

“This deployment will accelerate our efforts to contain COVID-19 in Arkansas.”

According to the release, each of the teams will include two medics and two people to handle logistics and documentation.