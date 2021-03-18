Grant keeps small shop afloat

Pine Bluff Small Business Association President Trisha Shank is one of the first beneficiaries of the Arkansas Fund, a charity to help small businesses in the state affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jake Bequette, a former University of Arkansas defensive end, paid Shank a visit to her Deja Vu Upscale Consignment shop at Chapel Village 1 Shopping Center about three weeks ago to present her the unspecified grant.

"Trisha's a good businesswoman," Bequette told the small-business group during a meeting Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. "As we were shooting video that accompanied the grant, as we were walking out the door, she kind of tapped me on the elbow and said, 'Hey, Jake, you know, Mother's Day is coming up. I don't know if you have already bought a gift for your mother, but I bet she would like one of these Razorback purses right here by the checkout counter.'"

That account elicited laughs, and Bequette said Pine Bluff holds the distinction of being the first place where he bought a purse.

Bequette, who went from a four-year career with the New England Patriots to serve in the Army -- where he finished Ranger School -- introduced the Arkansas Fund on Twitter on Feb. 12. The fund has raised more than $100,000 and is geared solely toward small businesses. Recipients agree to use their entire gift on operational expenses such as employee wages, rent and utilities.

To date, the fund has benefited 25 businesses in 18 counties, Bequette said.

Two of his former UA teammates started a relief fund for restaurant workers who went out of business during the early stages of the pandemic, which motivated him to begin the Arkansas Fund.

"The need was there, and that need obviously has grown throughout the past 12 months," Bequette said. "And there still is need today."

Shank saw a Facebook post from a fellow member of the Pine Bluff Small Business Association about the Arkansas Fund.

As soon as she read about it, Shank nominated her business for a grant. She was awarded the grant two weeks later, she said.

"I just totaled up what my expenses were for one month for my utilities and my rent, all that, and that's the amount I requested," Shank said, declining to specify what she was granted. "It was enough for one month of operating expenses. It gave us a cushion where we can definitely relax a little bit. Us small businesses, we're going month-to-month right now."

Shank said business was slow during January and February because it was after Christmas, and the Feb. 14-17 snowstorms kept Pine Bluff mostly shuttered.

"It was tough," Shank said.

But as the sole employee of Deja Vu, Shank believes business will improve in the near future.

"This third [stimulus check], I hope people will want to stimulate the economy," she said with a chuckle.

Information on how to nominate a business for, or how to donate to, the Arkansas Fund is available at TheArkansasFund.com.