MUSIC MADNESS: Highway 124 stops for show in Conway

Highway 124 will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The City Boyz will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Thorn will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St, Suite 19, Conway. (501) 205-0576.

LITTLE ROCK

Sedated! (A Tribute to the Ramones) will be held at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. According to Chris King, co-owner of Stickyz, The Ramones, the legendary punk rock band, performed in Little Rock at the Midnight Rodeo club during their "Adios Amigos" tour.

Tickets are $12 in advance and reservations are required. If any tickets remain at showtime, they will be $15.

◼️ Lazy Desperados and Lil Skinny Band will share headline billing at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 in advance and reservations are required. If any tickets remain at showtime, they will be $12. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ The Juice will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; DJ Bbox will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ "Friday Night Live" will be held at 7 p.m. Friday; "Music Madness" will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Buddy Case will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com. Admission is free.

HOT SPRINGS

Jocko will perform at 7 p.m. today at the Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill, 4332 Central Ave., Suite A, in the Temperance Hill Square shopping center in Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue, with Gary and Kimberly, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and Roots to Branches will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

◼️ "Artbeat Karaoke" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Trough Bar & Grill, Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. Admission is $5. (501) 624-5185.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Larry Womack and the Automatics with Jackie B will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. There is a $3 cover charge. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

STAY TUNED

Conway native Erin Enderlin will be a guest DJ at noon today on @changetheconvo on twitter.com about "the amazing women I've been profiling for women's history month," she writes, adding that you can listen online or download the Gimme Country app.

◼️ Arkansas' legendary singer/guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be the subject of an "Arkansas Sounds" tribute from 7-9 p.m. today. Viewing is free, at app.kosmi.io

◼️ Poyen’s own country music star, Justin Moore, will do a livestream show at 8 p.m. Friday from the Green Door Barn in Nashville, Tenn. Tickets, starting at $20, are available at gigs.live.

Moore's latest single, "We Didn't Have Much," released in October, will be on his sixth album, which has yet to be titled and released. In September, he released "Live at the Ryman," recorded in 2018 at Nashville's legendary auditorium.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Rhett Miller will perform his 200th streaming concert at 8 p.m. today in a "pay what you can" show on stageit.com.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock, with Emma Swift, will perform "Live from Sweet Home Quarantine" at 3 p.m. Friday in a "pay what you can" show on stageit.com.

◼️ Lyle Lovett and Michael McDonald will perform a livestream concert with conversation on lylelovett.com at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at http://bit.ly/3bsOkC4.

◼️ The War and Treaty will perform "Sessions: Live," the duo's first ticketed livestream at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for general admission; $30 for entry to the concert and the virtual after-party; and $50 for VIP bundles (entry to the concert, the virtual after-party and a virtual meet & greet), available at sessionslive.com/WarAndTreaty/tickets.

Michael Trotter Jr., and Tanya Blount, who comprise the duo, released "Hearts Town," their latest album, Sept. 25 on Rounder Records.

◼️ Matthew McConaughey will host a virtual benefit concert for Winter Storm Uri recovery, "We're Texas," at 7 p.m. Sunday streaming on McConaughey's YouTube channel. Performers include Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers and Willie Nelson.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Grant Lee Phillips will perform at 9 p.m. Sunday in a "Live from the Parlor" concert on stageit.com for a suggested donation of $5 (50 notes). Phillips began his career under the name Grant Lee Buffalo.

◼️ "Without Getting Killed or Caught," a documentary on the life and times of the late singer-songwriter Guy Clark, will be screened at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $25. Rodney Crowell will be featured in a post-show Q&A. Additional screenings, all priced at $25, will be at 6 p.m. April 8 (with Brennan Leigh & Noel McKay in the Q&A); 8 p.m. April 16 (Sarah Jarosz); noon April 18 (Steve Earle); 6 p.m. April 22 (Andrew Combs); and noon April 25 (Kix Brooks).

The film shows the relationship between Clark and his wife, Susanna Clark, and his fellow musician Townes Van Zandt, and includes material from Susanna's diaries and Tamara Saviano's 2016 biography of Clark. There are interviews with Clark and some of his musical cohorts, including Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Vince Gill, Verlon Thompson, Terry and Jo Harvey Allen and Sissy Spacek.

LISTEN HERE

Multi-talented Melissa Carper has released the second single, “I Almost Forgot About You,” from her new album “Daddy’s Country Gold.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Melissa Carper, known for her vocals and stand-up bass playing in three terrific roots rock outfits, Sad Daddy, Buffalo Gals and The Carper Family, releases her debut solo album, "Daddy's Country Gold," on Friday.

Carper's second single off the album is "I Almost Forgot About You," which can be heard and seen at https://youtu.be/EDWVNBzWets.

◼️ Ryan Montbleau, a memorable opening act years ago at Stickyz, has a new EP, "Wood," available for listening at: https://ryanmontbleau.fanlink.to/wood.

◼️ Todd Snider has a sweet new video of his song, "Sail On, My Friend," on Facebook.