Hogs getting physicality missing from last spring

FAYETTEVILLE -- The anniversary of the would-be start of the first spring drills for University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman passed without public notice Tuesday.

Who gives a care about recognizing the start date of something that never happened?

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 15 practices of spring for the first-year Pittman staff, but the Razorbacks managed to cobble together a 3-7 record against the all-SEC schedule. Arkansas beat two other coaches in the first year at their schools in Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, as well as Tennessee and since-fired coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Four practices in to their first official spring drills under Pittman, the Razorbacks are still coping with the pandemic, but they have become veterans at the safety and sanitary protocols as more and more of the populace has the opportunity to take the vaccination.

"The year itself, I wish right now, like everybody does, that covid was not a factor in your team and in practice and in health and in the world," Pittman said. "But it still is. So it's certainly affecting us still to this date. But last year it was covid, covid, covid, covid, covid, covid. It's still there, not quite like it was, simply because we've had several kids that have had it."

Senior safety Joe Foucha said missing out on spring last year hurt the Razorbacks because they had a first-year coaching staff.

Foucha sees the benefits of the first four days of workouts already.

"This spring is going to help us a whole bunch, because we're breaking bad habits, we're picking up tendencies of defense, we're learning each other's jobs," Foucha said. "We have more time, and we're taking advantage of it. We're trying to get ahead of every team in the SEC, so that's going to be big for us having this spring. We're treating it the right way and going about it the right way."

One very noticeable component during the media observation windows of spring ball has been the high degree of physicality and the commitment to practicing with high energy, including getting on and off the field.

When the Razorbacks broke from one period with a transition that included players moving in all directions around the artificial turn practice field, Pittman noticed a few loafers and blew his whistle.

"When the horn blows, move your butts!" Pittman hollered.

Because the Razorbacks don't have a game looming, Pittman said the practice intensity can be turned up.

That was evident Tuesday when the offensive and defensive linemen were going toe to toe, and defensive lineman Marcus Miller declared he was ready to turn it up.

"We've just been going after it," offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said. "Shoulder pads are pretty much just added protection for us. That's kind of the speed we've been taking it up front, especially linebackers, too.

"They've been flying downhill. It's been a heck of a competition so far. We're only four days in right now and I mean you'd like to think if you looked at our team [it's] like we've been practicing for 100 days. It's like the speed of the game, especially at Saturday's practice ... the way guys were flying around it was absolutely incredible. It was like you were out there playing a game against Alabama or LSU or someone."

That's by design.

"You can go out there and be a little more physical in the spring, where we can find out about kids a little faster than getting them ready for a game," Pittman said. "You're trying to see what the competition level's like in spring. So you do a lot of different drills ... a little more physicality, things of that nature to find out."

One of the first periods of Tuesday's workout featured a line of one-on-one drills between the team's biggest players stretching across the entirety of the end zone on the grass field. One by one, offensive and defensive linemen fired off, with the offensive linemen trying to outphysical their counterparts, and defensive linemen pushing back.

Those are the kind of one-on-one battles Pittman said late in the 2020 season the Razorbacks had to win more often to improve their performance.

The Razorbacks continue spring drills with practice No. 5 today. On Saturday, the first scrimmage of spring will take place at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The public is invited for the scrimmage, with Gate 1 in the southwest corner of the stadium being the sole gate opened.

Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman said the physical nature of spring practices is what he and his staff wanted. “You’re trying to see what the competition level’s like in spring,” he said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)