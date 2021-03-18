• Marilyn Hartman, 69, who has a history of stowing away on airliners, was arrested as she attempted to sneak onto a flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after walking away from a halfway house while awaiting sentencing for a 2019 attempt to fly without a ticket, authorities said.

• Tim Walz, 56, the governor of Minnesota who has yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine, delayed his State of the State speech and will quarantine for 10 days after being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for covid-19, a spokesman said.

• Brett Blomme, 38, a circuit judge in Milwaukee County, Wis., accused of downloading child pornography 27 times using a messaging app, has been barred from the bench by the state Supreme Court after he was charged with seven felony counts, prosecutors said.

• Lubeko Mgandela, headmaster of a school in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, was charged with child abuse after authorities said he lowered an 11-year-old student into a pit latrine to search with his hands for a cellphone that Mgandela had dropped.

• Gabriella Harlamert, a turtle rescue coordinator at the Audubon Nature Institute said 13 young sea turtles rescued after being stunned by the onset of cold weather on Cape Cod last fall were set free on a beach in Grand Isle, La., and eagerly returned to the Gulf of Mexico waters.

• Klaus Doerr, the manager of Berlin's Volksbuehne theater, has stepped down after female employees accused him of abuse of power, bullying and sexual harassment, saying he takes "complete responsibility for the accusations against me."

• Terry Wright, 65, a Grants Pass, Ore., woman sought by Texas police for refusing to wear a mask inside a Galveston bank, was arrested for trespassing in Texas City after she refused to wear a mask inside an Office Depot store, police said.

• Robert Radek, 29, of Marlboro, N.Y., faces several drug-related charges, including illegal possession and driving while impaired, after he was pulled over three times in one day, each time driving a different vehicle, state police said.

• Angela McAteer, head of Sotheby's Chinese Works of Art Department, called it the epitome of an "incredible, once in a lifetime discovery" after a small 15th-century porcelain Chinese bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale was auctioned off for $722,000 to an anonymous buyer.