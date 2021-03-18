Not enough to live on

Minimum wage has, throughout recent history, been a topic of constant debate. Phrases like, "$15 is too much, small businesses will go out of business" or "The lower class can't support itself off $7.25" have been thrown around for almost a decade. Of course, these phrases are both hypothetical, but what we do know is that we have been arguing over a $15 minimum wage since at least 2012.

The actual cost of $15 has gone down by 14.6 percent, so the longer we argue about how little we can pay ourselves, the smaller that amount is going to get. I am in eighth grade. I'm almost old enough to get a job myself. And taxes notwithstanding, $15 for a full hour of work is actually very little. I fret for both myself and the rest of my generation, because after doing the math, I have found that it is almost impossible to survive off the current $7.25 minimum wage at all. So, unless we raise our minimum wage soon, there will be very little chance of that extra $7.75 having any realistic impact at all.

AVERY TURNER

Little Rock

A different solution

Re David Mitchell's "Let them practice": Nurses train in a nursing model of care, and physicians train under the medical model of care. This is why there should be oversight of nursing care by a physician. They have different training, they learn different disciplines, they take different exams, they obtain different licenses and regulation by different boards, one board of nursing and other board of medicine. If you want to practice medicine, you should obtain a medical license.

Patients deserve to have health care that's overseen by someone with the highest level of expertise and training. This isn't a Third World country, this is America. Increasing access to care by allowing nurse practitioners to practice medicine with a nursing license and no formal medical training doesn't equate to good care. Studies show that more patients die globally from poor care than from no care.

Stop trying to dilute the standard of medicine. The answer to increased access to medical care is to increase residency positions for medical school graduates. There has been a governmental cap on residency positions since 1996, meaning there are students who graduate from medical school and then can't finish their specialty training due to the cap on residency slots, so highly trained doctors then are left to figure out some other occupation. Instead of letting nurses play doctor, why not fix the problem by allowing doctors availability to complete their training?

Arkansans in rural areas deserve physician care and oversight too, just like Arkansans in bigger cities. Allowing nurse practitioners to practice medicine under a nursing license creates a two-tiered system in Arkansas that leaves poorer rural communities at a disadvantage. Our Arkansas legislators should come up with better solutions to physician shortages rather than allowing nurse practitioners to practice medicine without medical training.

WINSTON CARSON

Fort Smith

Can't let guard down

In March 2020, I implemented policies at my hardware store to protect my employees, customers, and myself from the threat of covid-19, including an in-store mask requirement. I was publicly criticized for doing so.

At that time, government guidance was murky and inconsistent, so I looked to the CDC for guidance. Over the months, I observed hundreds of people. The vast majority were cooperative; those that entered unmasked ranged from compliant when asked, to reluctant and contrary but willing to comply, to unwilling to comply and dismissive of posted safety measures, to a handful that left for having simply been asked. The ordeal was stressful for me, but mostly, I felt it most unfair for my employees who were making sacrifices just like the rest of us and were now forced into a potentially dangerous situation. When the governor finally issued a mask mandate, I was relieved. As the days ticked by, more and more customers masked up without being asked, and tense encounters occurred less frequently. Leadership made a difference.

Unfortunately, the last week has shown yet another change: The easing of restrictions has coincided with the decline of people masking up, and there is a sharp increase in the number of people willing to openly challenge our in-store mask requirement. Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Fox News he "wanted an off-ramp," not a "cliff" on masking. That does not address the growing number of individuals willing to dismiss policies designed to protect the public at large.

Our governor has done small businesses like mine a tremendous disservice in lifting restrictions prematurely and sending the wrong signal. We need consistent leadership that provides small businesses the support needed to keep us all safe until enough of us are vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. In one year, 5,382 Arkansans died from covid-19. I hope I am able to look back and feel confident that I took to heart the responsibility of protecting others. I'll take the criticism, but I won't take a chance of contributing to that number.

MATTHEW W. BLUM

Austin

Making voting harder

I urge you to contact your state legislators to vote no on Senate Bill 485.

Last year, as a member of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas, I helped to register over 600 voters in Benton County. Although I never once asked registrants to which party they belonged or for whom they were voting, I was aware that I was registering people from all parties. Without a single exception, they were all delighted when I provided them with early voting sites and dates.

Now, I ask you, why is the Arkansas Legislature even considering taking away an early voting date and limiting the voting hours on other dates? Why would the Legislature even think this is a good idea?

Please ask your legislators to oppose this bill that will make it harder for Arkansans to vote.

CONNIE HOFFMAN

Rogers