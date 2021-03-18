Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police officer accused of sexual assault

by William Sanders | Today at 7:19 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock Police Department headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after a sexual assault accusation, according to spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes.

Officer Alexander Sanders will continue to be on payroll but will remain off-duty while an internal investigation begins, Barnes said.

Stephanie Jackson, a spokeswoman for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., confirmed there was a criminal investigation into the incident.

"There are two criminal investigations at this time; however, as you are aware, Mayor Scott cannot and does not comment on personnel matters nor pending criminal cases and/or litigation," Jackson said.

Sanders is the second Little Rock Police Department officer known to have been placed on administrative leave in recent months because of a criminal accusation.

At the beginning of March, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned that Officer Marcus Getter had been accused of the Nov. 12 theft of a purse with a total value of $1,600. Getter is facing felony charges in that case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Appreciation art
Japan, US to share China worry as ministers meet in Tokyo
by Associated Press
Lady Cardinals set to chase another state title
More vaccines distributed in Ouachita County
Local man sentenced for federal crimes
ADVERTISEMENT