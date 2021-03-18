Little Rock police officer accused of sexual assault

The Little Rock Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave after a sexual assault accusation, according to spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes.

Officer Alexander Sanders will continue to be on payroll but will remain off-duty while an internal investigation begins, Barnes said.

Stephanie Jackson, a spokeswoman for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., confirmed there was a criminal investigation into the incident.

"There are two criminal investigations at this time; however, as you are aware, Mayor Scott cannot and does not comment on personnel matters nor pending criminal cases and/or litigation," Jackson said.

Sanders is the second Little Rock Police Department officer known to have been placed on administrative leave in recent months because of a criminal accusation.

At the beginning of March, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned that Officer Marcus Getter had been accused of the Nov. 12 theft of a purse with a total value of $1,600. Getter is facing felony charges in that case.