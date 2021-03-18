Lonoke sheriff's office adopts abandoned dog

After finding a dog that was believed to have been left in an abandoned trailer for three to four weeks, deputies with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office decided to adopt him.

Deputies seized the dog on Feb. 27 after an animal welfare check at a residence in the 200 block of Poston Road, the department said in a Facebook post.

The landlord was concerned about dogs who had been left when he discovered the tenants had moved, the post read.

Deputies located one malnourished dog dead inside a cage, they said. Deputies found another dog alive, but suffering from severe malnourishment and dehydration, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Buddy, after deputies seized him from an animal cruelty case, deputies said.

The dog, now affectionately called “Deputy Buddy” by officers, was diagnosed with a “few issues," the post read.

The sheriff’s office asked the community for donations to help offset the cost of the animal's veterinary care.

Investigation led to the arrests of the former tenants, Michael and Brenda Holley, who were charged with aggravated animal cruelty, deputies said.

Deputies contacted a local rescue for the dog, but ultimately decided to keep him.

“We are planning on keeping him here at the office, so everyone can love on him,” Capt. David Bufford said.

“Our job is very stressful, especially this day and time and it is nice to have a loving dog up at the office while doing paperwork,” he said.

Deputy Buddy won’t be required to do work around the office or out in the field, Bufford said, as it requires a special set of skills before training would begin.

Bufford said the dog has received several treats from the public. In one Facebook video on the sheriff’s office’s page, Deputy Buddy excitedly accepts a treat that was sent for him in the mail.

An update on Thursday said Buddy has been gaining weight and enjoying all the attention he gets around the office. Buddy is on his fifth treatment for heartworms, the post read, adding he will be fixed once he gains more weight.