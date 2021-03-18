Make senators talk hours to block bills, Biden recommends

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden wants the Senate to change its filibuster rules to force senators to stand and talk for hours, as happened in Hollywood movies and during the civil-rights era, if they want to block his legislative agenda.

It would be a dramatic shift for the Senate, a throwback, embraced by leading Democrats in the 50-50 chamber who are looking for ways to prevent a Republican blockade of Biden's priorities.

While the House is able to approve bills swiftly, the rules of the Senate are more cumbersome. A single senator can now signal an intent to filibuster, setting a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation. Requiring a "talking filibuster" would force opponents of a bill to make their case, but it could also grind the Senate to a halt and turn deliberations into a made-for-TV spectacle with political fallout for all sides.

"I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster. You have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days," Biden said in an interview with ABC News. "You had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking."

The filibuster question is expected to hover over this first year of Biden's presidency. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, top Democratic senators said Wednesday that they're not quite ready to make any changes. Biden's backing of the "talking filibuster" idea being promoted by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was not yet likely to speed the process. There are political risks and rewards at play, and Republican leader Mitch McConnell has vowed a "scorched earth" payback if Democrats change the rules.

Instead, Democratic senators want to show Americans what they're up against by bringing forward potentially popular proposals the House has already passed, including bills to expand voting rights and background checks for gun purchases, and forcing Republican opponents to articulate the case against them.

McConnell issued a warning this week that he would make sure the Senate all but ceases to function if Democrats eliminate the filibuster.

"Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin -- can even begin to imagine -- what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like," he said Tuesday.

McConnell implied that Republicans would prevent consent for even routine operations -- from the start time for Senate sessions, to the reading of long legislative texts -- making the partisan gridlock of the Trump and Obama eras look like "child's play" compared with what's to come.

In the interview, Biden stopped short of calling for the elimination of the filibuster, as some Democrats have proposed, siding with Manchin and others who don't want to go that far. But he drew on his own experience as a longtime senator to suggest the old-fashioned practice can be worthwhile.

"You've got to work for the filibuster," he added. "It's getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning."

Leading Democratic senators said it will take time to show Americans in the weeks and months ahead just how broken the Senate has become. Only then will they engage in potential rules changes.

The leading proponent of filibuster changes, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said the president "recognized that the government of the United States can't do its job if it's paralyzed."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden sits next to a bowl of Irish shamrocks, left, as he has a virtual meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St. Patrick's Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., boards a subway at the Capitol after criticizing Democrats for wanting to change the filibuster rule, in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after criticizing Democrats for wanting to change the filibuster rule, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)