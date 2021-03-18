Muss says he enjoys the ride

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said that on the team's five-hour bus ride from Nashville, Tenn., to Indianapolis on Sunday, he thought about his NCAA Tournament experiences as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

"I've been a part of a lot of these, and every single one of them feels the same when you see your name up there," Musselman said after the Razorbacks learned Colgate is their NCAA Tournament first-round opponent on Friday. "And every game is a challenge."

Most of Musselman's basketball background has been working on the professional level, but he has compiled an impressive NCAA Tournament resume in a relatively short amount of time.

In Musselman's sixth season as a college head coach, he has led a team to an NCAA Tournament for the fourth time.

The Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament in Musselman's second season as their coach. They might have been able to get a bid last season if the SEC Tournament hadn't been canceled.

Musselman led Nevada to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2017-19 during his four seasons leading the Wolf Pack.

In three seasons as an assistant coach at Arizona State and LSU, Musselman made the NCAA Tournament in 2014 with the Sun Devils and in 2015 with the Tigers.

As a player at the University of San Diego, Musselman was a backup point guard on teams that played in the NCAA Tournament in 1984 and 1987.

Add up Musselman's playing and coaching days, and he's making his eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 seasons.

Senior guard Jalen Tate is the only Razorback who has played in the NCAA Tournament, in 2019 when he was at Northern Kentucky.

"I told them all before the [selection] show came on what an honor it was to know that we were playing in this tournament," Musselman said. "As a player, as a coach, as an administrator, as a booster, as a former player, as an alum or as a fan, you can never take for granted how hard it is to get into this tournament. It's really hard.

"So I don't take it for granted, and then to earn the [No. 3] seed that we earned ... you play all year to get into the tournament and you play to get the best seed you possibly can."

Colgate Coach Matt Langel also has taken part in the NCAA Tournament as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Langel led Colgate to the 2019 NCAA Tournament when the Raiders lost to Tennessee 77-70 in the first round. He played in two NCAA Tournaments for Penn, and was an assistant coach for Penn and Temple teams that made it.

"Everything's more fun as a player," Langel said. "But when you can't play anymore, coaching is probably the closest thing you can do to still feel that competitive emotion and being a part of the whole thing.

"Playing in the NCAA Tournament is probably about as fine of an experience as you can have. For me as a coach now, it's pretty neat to watch our guys go through that experience. All the hard work and energy and dreaming that they've put into it in their young lives, it's pretty rewarding to see them have this experience and make memories as a group that will last them a lifetime."

Special talent

Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody is an honorable mention Associated Press All-American and a first-team All-SEC pick. He has scored 28 points in three of the last four games.

"Moody is a special talent, and I think as you look at guys who are prospective lottery picks, it's often based on their potential because of athletic ability and size and so many other things," Colgate Coach Matt Langel said. "I think that as we study Moody, he's just a terrific basketball player."

Moody is averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds,

"Not only is he dynamic in scoring at three different levels and has that size and length, he understands the game," Langel said. "He reads the defense.

"He's not pre-determining what he's going to do and relying on the physical tools that he does have. He's seeing what the defense is giving him and how they're playing him and taking advantage of those things.

"For a young guy, the way I watch the game and have a passion for the game, he's an extraordinary player."

Lillard range

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman brought up the name of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard when discussing Colgate senior guard Jordan Burns, who is averaging 17.0 points.

Burns scored 32 points in Colgate's 77-70 loss to Tennessee in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

"He can beat you off the bounce. He's crafty. He can shoot the three," Musselman said. "We've talked to our team about his Damian Lillard range because he'll pull up. He'll lull you to sleep with rhythm dribbles."

Burns has hit 27 of 65 three-pointers (41.5%) in Colgate's 15 games this season.

"From a tendency standpoint, you've got to be really aware if you guard him, if you get switched onto him," Musselman said.

Burns has scored 1,654 career points.

"He's a shotmaker who can shoot off the dribble," Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody said. "He can create his own shot.

"He can score at all three levels. So he looks like a pretty tough guard. I'm sure we'll figure it out."

Better be aware

Tennessee having to hang on to beat Colgate 77-70 in the NCAA Tournament two years ago -- when the Raiders cut their deficit to three points in the final two minutes -- has the Razorbacks' attention.

"That definitely raises our awareness to see what they're capable of, because Tennessee is a good team. They're always a good team," Arkansas guard Moses Moody said. "The fact they were able to compete and rise to the occasion shows that they'll be ready to do it against us and they won't be intimidated.

"We've got to be ready to fire on all cylinders."