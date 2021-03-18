No-prescription birth-control bill goes to governor

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would allow pharmacists to dispense birth-control pills without a prescription.

The 30-2 vote sends House Bill 1069 by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Afterward, Hutchinson spokesman Katie Beck said the governor will decide whether to sign it when it reaches his desk.

Pilkington proposed similar legislation in 2019.

Both bills would limit pharmacists to dispensing no more than six months' worth of pills before requiring the woman to visit a doctor. Only women over 18 would be able to get the medication directly from a pharmacist.

House Bill 1069 also would prohibit a pharmacist from referring a woman to a licensed abortion provider and would require that the woman sign a form stating that oral contraceptives can cause the death of a fetus and cause possible health complication or adverse reactions.

"We are the No. 1 most pro-life state based on policy that was passed, but we have the highest birth rates among teenagers," Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, told her colleagues.

"So at some point, we have to ask ourselves, do our policies align with our actions?"

If the state's goal is to reduce the number of abortions statewide, the state needs to find new policies that help it meet this goal, said Davis, who is the Senate sponsor of House Bill 1069.

In response to a question from Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, she said the Family Council was neutral on the bill and helped with amendments. She also said Arkansas Right to Life was neutral on the bill.

Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, said she was raised Catholic and Catholics oppose the pill because they are against birth control, which they view as not a pro-life stand. Irvin said she doesn't consider the bill to be pro-life legislation.

She said she also wants make sure that young women can be screened for cervical cancer by doctors.

Davis said, "If it takes you a year to get into the doctor, what are you supposed to do?"

"The right thing to do here is to expand access to birth control for women to make our own choices, when we can't reach a physician," she said.

Irvin and Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville, voted against the bill.

Rapert and Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, voted present. Sen. Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, was recorded as not voting.

On March 8, the House of Representatives voted 88-2 to approve the bill.

Pilkington's attempt to advance similar legislation in 2019 ran into resistance from several lawmakers who expressed the fear that increased access to birth control would lead to promiscuity. At the time, Pilkington chided lawmakers "to leave that kind of 1950s thinking in the past," a remark he later apologized for.

The House passed that legislation by a 54-29 vote in 2019. The Senate never took up that bill.

In the interim, Pilkington has said, he worked with the Family Council to include a requirement that pharmacists report to the state Health Department the number and age of women receiving birth control without a prescription.

Jerry Cox, the president of the Family Council, has said that as a result of the changes included in the legislation, the group would remain neutral.

Information for this article was contributed by John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.