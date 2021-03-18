Sections
North Little Rock police investigate suspicious death

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:01 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating a suspicious death, after they found a 55-year-old man dead during a welfare check on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded around 6:08 p.m. to a residence at 1608 Chandler Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from police.

Upon arrival, officers located a male, later identified as Darryl Porter, dead inside the residence, police said.

The body has been taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy, according to police.

Police are interviewing potential witnesses, the release states.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or the tip line at (501) 680-8439.

The investigation is ongoing.

