Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Mills, 44, of 14498 Sunflower Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Mills was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Spencer Short, 31, of 12719 Overdale Road in Gentry was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Short was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Rodney Pourner, 42, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering, criminal mischief and theft of property. Pourner was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• William Thompson, 30, of 17371 U.S. 71 North in Mountainburg was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Thompson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gentry

• Katherine Mitchell, 34, of 174 Meeker Drive in Gentry was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Mitchell was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Shawn Kettner, 27, of 1016 Walnut Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Kettner was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.