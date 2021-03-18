Man, 28, injured in shooting at Little Rock apartments, police say

A man was shot and injured at a Little Rock apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to Spanish Willows Apartments, 7510 Geyer Springs Road, shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

When officers arrived, they found Kefrin Davis, 28, lying on the floor of an apartment, the report states. According to a woman at the scene, Davis was in his vehicle when he was shot.

Davis was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said. Davis is described in the report as having a major injury, though further details on the nature of his wounds weren’t provided.

A witness told officers she saw a man in a grey hooded sweater flee from the scene in a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, the report states. No suspects were named in the report, however, and no arrests had been made.