Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Texarkana man, 18, accused in shooting of woman

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:06 p.m.
A Texarkana, Ark. police car is shown in this Dec. 7, 2007 file photo. (The Texarkana Gazette,Terri Richardson)

An 18-year-old man surrendered to detectives Wednesday after a shooting in Texarkana left a woman critically injured, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of Locust Street in response to the shooting, according to a news release from Texarkana police. The victim, 20-year-old Kayla Keatts of Texarkana, Texas was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday, the release states.

Police said a suspect in the shooting, Jason Stewart Jr., surrendered to detectives Wednesday. Stewart was booked into Miller County jail, where he remained Thursday on one count of first-degree domestic battery, authorities said. No bond had been set.

The shooting remained under investigation Thursday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

UA trustees approve resolution calling for return to campus in fall term
by Jaime Adame
VIDEO: Flaming van rolls down steep driveway in dash cam video
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Police: Texarkana man, 18, accused in shooting of woman
by Brianna Kwasnik
Rolly Hoyt joins THV11 evening anchor team
by Brianna Kwasnik
Get to know 4-star combo guard JoJo Hunter
by Richard Davenport
ADVERTISEMENT