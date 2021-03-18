Police: Texarkana man, 18, accused in shooting of woman

An 18-year-old man surrendered to detectives Wednesday after a shooting in Texarkana left a woman critically injured, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of Locust Street in response to the shooting, according to a news release from Texarkana police. The victim, 20-year-old Kayla Keatts of Texarkana, Texas was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday, the release states.

Police said a suspect in the shooting, Jason Stewart Jr., surrendered to detectives Wednesday. Stewart was booked into Miller County jail, where he remained Thursday on one count of first-degree domestic battery, authorities said. No bond had been set.

The shooting remained under investigation Thursday, police said.