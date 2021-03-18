Releford adds to legacy by playing in title game

Fort Smith Northside is a dominant girls basketball program that's been led in recent years by Jersey Wolfenbarger and Tracey Bershers, both Division I signees.

But Northside wouldn't be in today's championship game if not for the play of junior forward Haitiana Releford during the Class 6A state tournament last week in Fayetteville.

Releford led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds when Northside defeated North Little Rock 53-46 in a semifinal game at Bulldog Arena. Releford led the charge with 12 points in the first half when Northside built a 32-14 lead against the Lady Charging Wildcats, who rallied to tie the game 46-46 before fading in the final seconds.

Releford was effective Saturday in driving to the basket and making free throws. She displayed her versatility on the court during one sequence when she fought through traffic, rebounded and scored in Northside's third attempt at the basket.

"Her play was phenomenal," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said of Releford, who averages 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. "She's strong as a bull, and there were two or three times when she went down the lane, put it up, and scored. Not only did she do really well with offensive rebounding, she played great defense on No. 21 [Kalina Foster], who is going to [Arkansas-Fort Smith]."

Releford will face her former team when Northside (25-2) and Fayetteville (19-6) meet today at 10 a.m. to decide the state championship in Class 6A. Releford played for Fayetteville as a sophomore before returning last season to Fort Smith, the place she grew up and where the Releford surname is royalty in athletics at Northside High School.

"Getting to be part of a legacy and to play for Coach Smith is really fun," Releford said. "All of my family played there, so it's like generation after next generation. It means a lot."

Haitiana's mother, Ronlisha, played for Smith's first Northside team in 1994. The Releford family lives across the street from Billy Joe Releford, a legendary former football player and coach at Northside. Billy Joe Releford was among the first Black athletes to play for Northside in the 1960s, and he later attended Northeastern (Okla.) State, where he was inducted into the school's athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

Billy Joe Releford is retired but continues to watch games involving Haitiana and her brother, Tamaury Releford, a starting center for the Grizzlies.

"It's great to see those Relefords coming back and playing at Northside like I did years ago," Billy Joe Releford said. "It really makes me feel good."

Haitiana and her teammates were feeling it in the first half Saturday when Northside raced to leads of 11-1 and 25-5 over North Little Rock, a team the Lady Bears swept during 6A-Central Conference play. North Little Rock rallied to tie the game in the second half, and the outcome was in doubt until Wolfenbarger and Bershers combined to make 5 of 6 free throws in the final seconds to secure the win for the Lady Bears.

"[Releford] is a player that impacts the game on both ends and you don't have to run any plays for her," North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple said. "She keeps possessions alive with her nose for the ball. When she plays well, they are almost unbeatable because you have to figure out how to keep her off the glass."

Releford is sure she'll feel plenty of emotions today in facing her former Fayetteville teammates and playing with Wolfenbarger and Bershers for the final time. The two Northside seniors will continue their basketball careers in college, a path Releford is likely to follow after her senior season in 2022.

"This will be my first time to play for a [state] championship and it feels great," Releford said. "It's going to be fun to play with Jersey and Tracey a final time, but it's going to be sad as well because I know I'll miss them so much. But we're going to put it all on the line and I know it's going to be exciting."