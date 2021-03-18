Sections
PREP FOOTBALL: Pea Ridge chooses finalists for coaching job

by Henry Apple | Today at 7:00 a.m.
FILE -- Players on the Pea Ridge Blackhawks team go through practice Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Blackhawk Stadium. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Three finalists have been chosen for the Pea Ridge football coaching vacancy and will receive a second interview for the position, according to school athletic director Tony Travis.

Current Blackhawks assistant coach Brey Cook, a former offensive lineman at Arkansas, is among the three chosen after the first round of interviews. The other two are Greenwood offensive coordinator Zach Watson and former Russellville head coach Jeff Weaver.

Travis said all three finalists will receive their second interviews following spring break, and the new coach should be chosen during the April school board meeting.

The person chosen for the job will replace Jeff Williams, who resigned to become the new athletic director at Siloam Springs.

