Public invited to speech by mayor

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington invites the community to the 2021 State of the City Address from 6-7 p.m. today at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"I hope that you will join us as we present the city's 2020 accomplishments and its goals for 2021," Washington said in a news release.

Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented. The speech will also be streamed online at https://www.facebook.com/MayorShirleyWashington.

Conservation program deadline set

The deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program Classic applications to be considered for funding in fiscal 2021 is April 16.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service plans to invest up to $750 million for new enrollments and renewals in fiscal 2021, according to a news release.

While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local Natural Resources Conservation Service office by April 16 to ensure they're considered for 2021 funding.

The Conservation Stewardship Program is said to provide many benefits, including increased crop yields, decreased inputs, wildlife habitat improvements and increased resilience to weather extremes. Details: https://www.farmers.gov/service-locator.

Grants awarded to airports in state

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded more than $1.4 million in federal grants to airports and airfields in Arkansas to offset costs and maintain jobs during the pandemic and to provide for increased sanitization to combat the spread of pathogens.

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman announced the funding in a news release Monday. Last week, funds were also given to other airports.

The Transportation Department, through the Federal Aviation Administration, is distributing the funds appropriated through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Recipients are: Lake Village Municipal, $9,000; Almyra Municipal Airport (Arkansas County), $9,000; ZM Jack Stell Field Airport (Ashley County), $9,000; Springdale Municipal Airport, $57,162; Conway Regional Airport, $23,000; Mena Intermountain Municipal Airport, $13,000; Dexter B Florence Memorial Field (Clark County), $13,000; Carroll County Airport, $13,000; J Lynn Helms Sevier County Airport, $9,000; and Fort Smith Regional Airport, $1,267,320 (including an additional concessions grant to provide economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to car rental, parking and terminal concessions.)