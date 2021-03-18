Razorbacks seek uptick from their veterans

FAYETTEVILLE -- One week ago, the Arkansas Razorbacks were unbeaten, happy with their bullpen and needing a little more clarity from their starting pitchers on the weekends.

Today, the No. 1 University of Arkansas is riding back-to-back losses heading into SEC play feeling better about its weekend starters, but with growing questions about the bullpen and some of its veteran hitters.

Such are the ups and downs of a college baseball season.

Coach Dave Van Horn spent longer than normal in the outfield grass talking to his club after Tuesday's 8-5 loss to Oklahoma.

The Arkansas pitching staff permitted 8 walks and 11 hits, and outside of Brady Slavens -- who was 3 for 4 with a home run and 4 RBI -- the Razorbacks combined to go 3 for 30 at the plate.

Van Horn didn't call out names during his postgame video conference, but he gave out batting averages that directly tie to names when saying some veteran hitters have to get rolling.

"We know we're going to lose games," Van Horn said. "We're playing a good schedule and some really good teams. Fought back and won some games, maybe a game or two we shouldn't have won. But we did. We're not nearly as good as we can be.

"That's probably the most disappointing thing. We've got some older guys hitting .250, .255, .245. Those guys have got to get it going. They know who they are. Those are our older guys that are supposed to lead us. Hopefully, we'll kick it into gear."

Heading into league play, preseason All-SEC selection Christian Franklin is hitting .255 with 3 home runs and 11 RBI; Matt Goodheart is at .250 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI; and Cullen Smith is at .244 with 1 home run and 8 RBI. Franklin has been in the two-hole all season; Goodheart has batted third since returning from a stomach ailment during the second week; and Smith has hit mostly third and seventh.

Additionally, freshman Cayden Wallace, who has started 13 games in right field, is at .245 with 4 home runs and 7 RBI. Would-be left field starter Braydon Webb is at .042.

On the other side, Slavens (.340, 5 HR, 19 RBI) is tearing it up, and he is joined at .300 or better among regulars by Casey Opitz (.333, 3 RBI) and Robert Moore (.310, 4, 11). In between those guys and those in the .250s are Jalen Battles (.286, 1, 12), who has been one of the Hogs' top clutch bats, and Zack Gregory (.278, 1, 3), who has split time in left field.

Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs remain in the process of sorting out roles beyond the likely weekend starters Peyton Pallette, Zebulon Vermillion and Lael Lockhart, and top bullpen performers Kevin Kopps (3-0, 1.86, 1 save), Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 0.00, 2 saves), Blake Adams (1-0, 2.08) and Elijah Trest (1-0, 2.45).

It seems Adams has pitched well enough to be in play for more work, or a potential starting role.

Some of the club's veteran pitchers have been up and down like the hitters Van Horn referenced, with Patrick Wicklander (1-0, 3.00), who has allowed 12 hits and 4 walks in 9 innings (1.78 WHIP); Caleb Bolden (0-0, 5.14); Connor Noland (1-0, 5.40); and Kole Ramage (0-1, 16.20) not finding their strides during pre-conference play.

Van Horn sounded optimistic the team's veterans would start producing more often.

"You just practice, work on things, watch video and show them what they're doing wrong," he said. "Really, sometimes it's just mental, you know? They start second-guessing themselves, and you can kind of see it in body language ... when things aren't going their way.

"It's a tough game. It's a long season. For us to do well in league play, we've got to have our veterans swing the bat."