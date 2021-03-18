Republicans press official on surge at border

WASHINGTON -- The head of the Department of Homeland Security pushed back Wednesday against Republican criticism of the Biden administration's border policies, refusing to say that the surge of migrants entering the United States is a crisis.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, however, did acknowledge that the administration may not have adequately notified communities chosen to host facilities for migrant teens and children and that some people were released without being tested for covid-19, though a new testing policy has been implemented.

But Mayorkas, who sat through nearly four hours of questioning in the House Homeland Security Committee, repeatedly deflected the criticism of Republicans who sought to cast the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border as out of control.

"We have a very serious challenge, and I don't think the difficulty of that challenge can be overstated," Mayorkas said. "We also have a plan to address it. We are executing on our plan, and we will succeed."

It was the first high-profile immigration showdown for the new administration, which is facing political blowback as it copes with the sharp increase in migrants at the same time it attempts to undo some of former President Donald Trump's actions to reduce both legal and illegal entry.

Republicans contend that the rising numbers of people attempting to cross the Southwest border have been inspired by President Joe Biden's early moves on immigration policy, which have included halting construction on the border wall and ending a program that forced asylum-seekers to make their claims in Mexico and Central America.

"This administration's actions have had a direct cause and effect on this humanitarian and border crisis," said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

The number of people caught attempting to cross the border has been rising since April, and last month it surpassed 100,000, the highest level since before the pandemic.

U.S. authorities are still turning many people away under Title 42, a public health order issued at the start of the covid-19 outbreak. But the Biden administration, reversing Trump's policy, has decided to allow unaccompanied teens and children to enter the country to pursue claims for legal residency, either through asylum or for some other reason.

That has created a strain for federal authorities. Under a court order, the youths must be removed from the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection within 72 hours and then be moved to shelters run by the Health and Human Services Department until relatives or other approved sponsors can claim them.

The Homeland Security Department enlisted the Federal Emergency Management Agency to set up temporary facilities for several thousand minors, a decision that Republicans said suggests a crisis.

"They deal with emergencies, and they are now being deployed to the border and it's not an emergency," said Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. "Is that what I'm hearing?"

Mayorkas refused to give ground. He noted that Trump, despite his anti-immigration rhetoric and measures, faced a surge of migrants, as did former President Barack Obama. The solution, he argued, is immigration legislation, which Biden supports, as well as help for Central American countries and improvements to the asylum process.

"It is a reflection of the fact that our system is broken," said the secretary, whose family brought him to the U.S. from Cuba as a child. He is the first refugee to lead the Homeland Security Department.

Faced with questions about whether migrants are spreading covid-19, Mayorkas said his department has implemented a policy that requires testing for anyone in Customs and Border Protection custody and quarantine for anyone with the virus. But he did not say when that started, and he noted that an unspecified number of migrants who could not be removed from the country, for reasons he did not make clear, were released into the United States before they were tested.

"We have addressed that situation," he said.

He also noted that the Homeland Security Department has expanded an effort to vaccinate Border Patrol members. The effort has covered about 25% of frontline Customs and Border Protection personnel.

Mayorkas also appeared to acknowledge that some communities may not have been given adequate notice that they would be hosting one of the emergency shelters for migrant teens and children.

"If there was a failure to communicate with local officials with respect to our plans to open a facility in Midland, Texas, to shelter unaccompanied children, then that's a failure on our part, and I'll follow up and make sure that doesn't happen again," he told Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has complained that the decision to set up the location in Midland suggested an administration that was not ready or capable of handling the situation. "The Biden administration is completely not prepared for the number of children coming across this border," he said at a news conference.

Pressed on the issue of a crisis, Mayorkas reminded the committee of the Trump administration's decision to forcibly separate migrant children from their families as part of a zero-tolerance campaign, prompting national anger.

"A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a 9-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future migration," Mayorkas said. "That, to me, is a humanitarian crisis."

MIGRANT FAMILIES

In February, the Biden administration allowed the majority of migrant families surrendering at the U.S.-Mexico border to enter the United States instead of expelling them under Title 42, a move that officials signaled is due to Mexico's inability to care for them and not a major U.S. policy shift on the border.

While much attention has been focused on the rush of children and teens arriving at the border without their parents, the administration is also struggling to shelter and quickly process a rapidly increasing number of families.

Nearly 60% of the 19,246 "family units" -- that typically include at least one parent and one child -- taken into custody at the southwestern border last month were allowed to stay in the United States to await an immigration hearing, the latest Customs and Border Protection figures show, compared with 38% of the families that arrived in January.

Administration officials warned that they are continuing to expel thousands of migrants -- including families -- to nations such as Haiti and Mexico under Title 42. The Biden administration has kept the order in place, although it is under increasing pressure to drop it and reverse the expulsions.

More than 500,000 people have been put on airplanes or buses at the border over the past 12 months.

In raw numbers, thousands were expelled last month as the total number of crossings rose. Mayorkas said Tuesday that he is "working with Mexico to increase its capacity to receive expelled families."

"We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the Southwest border than we have in the last 20 years," Mayorkas said in a statement outlining the administration's plans Tuesday. "We are expelling most single adults and families."

The latest Customs and Border Protection figures show most families were not expelled in February. Mayorkas did not indicate when the administration might lift the Trump administration's public-health order.

A spokesman for the Mexican Embassy declined to comment, but Mexico has struggled to find shelter space and has refused to take back some children and families, citing a new law that does not allow them to be held in immigration detention.

Republicans have been criticizing the new administration for unwinding Trump's border policies, saying smugglers are taking advantage and gaining entry into the United States.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to expel "all foreign nationals" at the border, including unaccompanied minors.

"If you let them in, more will come," he said in a tweet. "That's the critical failing of Biden's policy. The word is out that the borders are open, and this crisis will get worse unless the administration changes course."

But advocates for migrants say the rising tallies are misleading because the Trump administration expelled the same people more than once, creating a crowd on the Mexican side of the border.

Thousands of migrants were sent to Mexico to wait for their court hearings under Trump's Migrant Protection Protocols, starting in 2019. And officials carried out more than 500,000 expulsions over the past year, a count that would include the same person being repeatedly expelled.

Some were dispatched on airplanes directly to nations such as Haiti. But Central Americans and Mexicans were returned to Mexico.

Migrants are fleeing the aftermath of a pair of powerful hurricanes that left thousands of people homeless in Honduras and wrecked vast swaths of farmland in Guatemala, threatening the food supply, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Government corruption, poverty and violence in their homelands are also driving people north, homeland security officials said.

"Nobody is coming to the U.S. for fun," said Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, a nonprofit that provides legal aid to migrant families at a family detention facility in Texas. "They face really significant danger in their home countries and Mexico.

"Every single day that Title 42 continues to exist is a day that our government is doing something disgraceful and inhumane, and it should end."

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox and Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press; and by Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post.

Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, shown March 1, insisted to lawmakers Wednesday that the Biden administration is responding to “a very serious challenge” on the border but conceded that communities chosen to house migrant teens and children could have been better notified. (The New York Times/Anna Moneymaker)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (right), speaking Wednesday in Dallas, charged that Biden’s team “is completely not prepared for the number of children coming across this border.” (AP/LM Otero)

Texas DPS officers gather near a closed walkway to the Dallas convention center before a news conferenced about migrant children detentions Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, immigrants seeking asylum walk at the ICE South Texas Family Residential Center, in Dilley, Texas. The U.S. government plans to use the downtown Dallas convention center to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers as sharply higher numbers of border crossings have severely strained the current capacity to hold youths, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be used for up to 90 days beginning as early as this week, according to the written notification sent to members of the Dallas City Council on Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks during a news conferenced about migrant children detentions Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Migrant children and teenagers from the southern border of the United State wait to be processed after entering the site of a temporary holding facility Sunday, March 14, 2021 south of Midland, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)