Rivalry offers talent, intrigue

Little Rock Central Coach Brian Ross was catching up on some reading before practice Tuesday when he came across a score line from an old article that piqued his interest.

Little Rock Central 97, North Little Rock 52.

"I just so happened to be looking at the newspaper," said a grinning Ross, whose Tigers will defend their Class 6A state title in Hot Springs today against North Little Rock. "Not that I was looking for anything in particular from that day."

The day in question was March 13, 1999, one that Central supporters will never forget. North Little Rock fans probably prefer to bury that date deep in their memory banks.

The two teams played for what was then the Class 5A state championship at the Pine Bluff Convention Center in front of a crowd of 8,316 -- the sixth largest to ever witness a high school boys final in state history.

There was a great deal of hype surrounding the game.

Central went in 28-3, ranked No. 1 and loaded with Division I players such as Jarrett Hart, who played at both the University of Oklahoma and Kansas State University, and Mark Green, who put together a noteworthy career at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. And then there was Joe Johnson, a 6-7 guard who became an All-American at the University of Arkansas before becoming a seven-time All-Star during 18 seasons in the NBA.

The Charging Wildcats were 27-3, ranked No. 2 and had their own future collegians in Justin Stuckey (UALR) and the late K.J. Lawrence (Louisiana-Lafayette).

And North Little Rock had beaten Central 83-73 a little more than a month earlier to avenge a 71-58 loss to the Tigers weeks prior.

"But the thing about the game we won against them at home was that Joe was sick," said North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice, who was a middle school coach in the district at the time. "He never even left the dressing room."

Johnson emerged for the rubber match, and Central left little doubt about who was the better team. The Tigers led 29-4 after the first quarter, but Rice said it didn't take an eight-minute period for anyone in attendance to know who was going to win that game.

"The suspense lasted until after the opening tip," he said. "They got a steal after the jump, went down the court and dunked the fire out of the ball. They were good, had five D-I guys, actually more than that. That game was over quick."

Johnson won't be walking through the Bank OZK Arena doors to play today at 1 p.m. today, but the Tigers do have top-shelf talent who'll try to take down a North Little Rock team that's dominated the state's largest classification for the past eight years.

Central (23-4), ranked No. 1 in the preseason, had lost nine games in a row to North Little Rock (20-2) until winning both regular-season meetings this year. Sophomore guard Bryson Warren, who's been offered scholarships by such schools as Arkansas, Auburn, Georgetown and St. John's, averaged 29 points against the Charging Wildcats, including 30 in a 75-67 victory Feb. 2.

Senior guards Corey Camper and Hudson Likens, and junior guard Cody Robinson have all shouldered scoring loads at different points of the season. The play of freshman forward Annor Boateng has attracted attention from Power 5 schools, and senior forward Kiyler Hudson has made an abundance of plays.

"I think the big thing that we've given teams problems with is the number of really good offensive players we can put out there on the floor," Ross said. "It just makes it hard for them to help off. In the two games we've played against [North Little Rock], in one of them we hit 14 threes and in the other, we got to the rim and scored 36 points in the paint."

The Charging Wildcats, who've won four state titles (2013, 2014, 2015, 2018) since 2013 and were ranked No. 2 in the preseason, haven't had problems scoring. Senior guards D.J. Smith and Tracey Steele form one of the better backcourts in the state, and junior center Kel'el Ware has been a force on both ends of the floor. He has offers from Florida, Missouri and Kansas State just to name a few.

Despite the success, Rice says team consistency has been an issue.

"We have those games where we just don't play with the type of effort, the type of togetherness we need to," he said. "That affects everything you do. We have those lulls, even in games we've won."

The rivalry adds that much more fire to a game with so much on the line already. And neither is expecting the same 45-point spread that unfolded 22 years ago.

"Anytime you're playing in the state title game, it's a big deal," Ross said. "But to get to do it with Central vs. North Little Rock, we know it's going to be special."

More News CLASS 6A BOYS LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL VS. NORTH LITTLE ROCK Time 1 p.m. PROBABLE STARTERS LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL NO.;PLAYER;POS.;HT.;CL. 4;Bryson Warren;G;6-2;So. 32;Corey Camper;G;6-4;Sr. 3;Hudson Likens;G;6-2;Sr. 2;Cody Robinson;G;6-0;Jr. 12;Annor Boateng;F;6-5;Fr. COACH Brian Ross CONFERENCE 6A-Central RECORD 23-4 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Bentonville West 68-48 (quarterfinals), def. Bentonville 57-50 (semifinals) KEYS TO VICTORY The Tigers have shot well in the majority of their games and need to do so again on the biggest of stages. Warren has scored seemingly at will in the two previous games against North Little Rock. A big outing from him could give Central back-to-back titles. NORTH LITTLE ROCK NO.;PLAYER;POS.;HT.;CL. 2;D.J. Smith;G;5-10;Sr. 1;Tracey Steele;G;6-3;Sr. 10;Kel’el Ware;C;7-0;Jr. 20;Mario Frazier;F;6-2;Sr. 12;Felix Wade;G;5-11;Jr. COACH Johnny Rice CONFERENCE 6A-Central RECORD 20-2 POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Rogers 68-25 (state quarterfinals), def. Fort Smith Northside 87-63 (state semifinals) KEYS TO VICTORY An active and engaged Ware makes North Little Rock nearly unbeatable. When the junior is aggressive, the results show up on the scoreboard. The Charging Wildcats need to get off to a good start offensively and not allow the Tigers to get going from the perimeter. NOTEWORTHY Central was ranked No. 1 in the preseason and North Little Rock was No. 2. … The teams last played against one another in a state final in 1999, a 97-52 victory for Central. … North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice has won 212 games in his career at the school. He has made six state final appearances in his nine years. … The Tigers have won 19 state championships, more than any team in the state. … North Little Rock is looking for its first title since 2018. The Charging Wildcats won three consecutive championships from 2013-15 and have 10 overall. … Sophomore guard Bryson Warren is averaging 26 points and four assists for the Tigers. … Central Coach Brian Ross is 57-27 in three seasons at the school. He has won four state championships, with three at Baptist Prep. – Erick Taylor