Rural Special seeks first title, faces familiar foe in Norfork

Luke Cornett couldn't have made a better impression in his first year at Rural Special .

"Basketball is all that's here really," he said. "The school is here, but basketball is what these people love more than anything. The excitement level, right now, is really high, and understandably so. This sport is what they love."

With one more victory, Cornett will have given the community of Fox another reason to love him.

The Lady Rebels will be looking to win their first state title today when they play Norfork in the Class 1A final at 4 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Cornett was handed the reins to the Rural Special program in May, and he admitted that he had some misgivings about whether or not the team would react positively to him taking over.

Those worries seem all for naught now because the Lady Rebels have been nothing short of dominant for most of the season.

Rural Special (29-4) has been ranked No. 1 in 1A since Feb. 7 and haven't relinquished that spot.

"They really bought in to what we tried to do," Cornett said. "The girls were mostly juniors and seniors so it was like I was just going to have to take what they got and go. I couldn't build exactly what I wanted to do coming in. But the way they played already is the perfect style for this team.

"I don't know if I would've changed anything honestly if I would've had them from the jump. But everything's been great, and it has been all year long."

It seems hard to believe that the Lady Rebels have never won a state championship because they are routinely one of the top teams in their class. Rural Special has made four other finals' appearances (2001, 2004, 2005, 2019) but came up short each time.

Rural Special will try to change its luck today against a team Cornett and his girls are quite familiar with.

Norfork (21-11) was one of four teams from the 1A-2 Conference to make the semifinals. The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Rebels 61-51 in their first meeting in December but have lost the last two times they've played.

Rural Special was especially tough on Norfork in the semifinals of the 1A Region 2 tournament when the Lady Rebels sprinted to a 48-25 rout.

Cornett noted that the Lady Panthers pose problems for his team in spite of the success they've had against them.

"They're not going to give up, and they've proven that the other times we've played them," he explained. "Their length and their height contributes to their success, too. They've got [Hannah Bryant] inside that's 6-4, 6-5, and she's really tough. That matchup itself is tough for us just because our biggest player is like 5-8.

"But [Norfork] doesn't give in, and that size advantage makes them hard to beat."

The Lady Rebels have found ways to beat every Class 1A team it's played at least once this season, usually with efficient games from any number of players. That balance has been a key component for Rural Special, but it was a sparking 25-point effort from senior Abbey Linville that sparked its 56-53 victory over Viola in the semifinals and anchored the team's run to the title game.

A similar outing from Linville may be needed if the Lady Rebels are going to bring home that elusive state crown.

"We've got to continue to do what we've been doing, too," Cornett said. "Run the floor and pick the pace of the game up, that's been one of the biggest keys for us the entire year. I've got five girls that are in really great shape and can run the floor all game. It's worked night in and night out.

"If we can do that, I like our chances."