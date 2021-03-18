Simmons names head of data unit

Simmons Bank has named Lisa Hunter as the executive vice president and new chief data officer of the Data Office, a new business unit at Simmons, according to a news release.

She most recently served as executive vice president of operations for the bank, where Hunter managed all aspects of bank operations, including deposit, digital and loan functions.

The Data Office will govern and standardize the bank's data while promoting collaboration and strong data competencies as well as allow Simmons to continuously improve the customer experience with its products and services.

"Throughout the years, Lisa has innovatively led her team to improve and refine the customer and associate experience at Simmons Bank," said Bob Fehlman, chief financial officer and chief operations officer for the bank. "Asking her to lead the new Data Office business unit is a natural fit. Her expertise will continue to propel Simmons Bank into the next phase of growth to better serve our customers."

With more than 20 years of experience at Simmons Bank, Hunter has led teams across numerous areas of the bank – including operations, information technology, accounting and retail.

Hunter has been instrumental in the growth and technological advances of Simmons, including helping to automate teller lines and launching Simmons' entrance to online banking more than two decades ago, according to the release.

"It is an honor to lead a new area of Simmons Bank," said Hunter. "With the creation of the Data Office, I look forward to building and leading a team which will drive and support data-driven decision-making across the enterprise."

Hunter started her career as an internal auditor at Premier Bank (JP Morgan Chase) in Baton Rouge, and later served as the assistant controller at Andrew Jackson Savings Bank at Tallahassee, Fla. She even had a hand in starting a de novo bank, Thomasville National Bank, serving as compliance officer.