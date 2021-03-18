Sportsboard

BASEBALL

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Western Division standings: Southern 4-2 conference, 5-10 overall; Texas Southern 4-2, 4-13; UAPB 2-1, 2-9; Prairie View A&M 2-4, 2-10; Grambling State 0-3, 0-11

Eastern Division standings: Jackson State 6-0, 10-5; Alcorn State 3-3, 3-4; Alabama A&M 0-0, 0-5; Alabama State 0-3, 3-10; Miss. Valley State 0-3, 0-6

TUESDAY'S COLLEGE GAMES

TCU 20, UAPB 2

-- UAPB (2-9): Conner James only hit for team

-- TCU (11-6): Outhit UAPB 16-1; seven runs each in first and fifth innings

Delta State 12, UAM 2

-- UAM (4-7): Andrew Piraino and Aaron Gaela RBI each

-- Delta State (7-10): Blake Wolferding 2 home runs

BASKETBALL

ARKANSAS ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATION

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Today

10 a.m.: 6A girls, Fort Smith Northside vs. Fayetteville

1 p.m.: 6A boys, Little Rock Central vs. North Little Rock

4 p.m.: 1A girls, Rural Special vs. Norfork

7 p.m. 1A boys, Greers Ferry West Side vs. Viola

Friday

10 a.m.: 2A girls, Melbourne vs. Salem

1 p.m.: 2A boys, Marianna vs. Caddo Hills

4 p.m.: 3A girls, Mayflower vs. Centerpoint

7 p.m.: 3A boys, Mayflower vs. Harding Academy

Saturday

10 a.m.: 4A girls, Harrison vs. Farmington

1 p.m.: 4A boys, Morrilton vs. Mills

4 p.m.: 5A girls, Jonesboro vs. West Memphis

7 p.m.: 5A boys, Jonesboro vs. Maumelle

NCAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

At Lubbock (Texas) Christian University; seeds in parentheses

MEN

Championship

West Texas A&M 101, (2) Lubbock Christian 92

SCHEDULE

TODAY

Prep baseball: Dollarway at Episcopal Collegiate, 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball: Harmony Grove at Watson Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; Episcopal Collegiate at Dollarway, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

Prep track and field: Pine Bluff at El Dorado meet; Watson Chapel at Crossett Eagle Relays; White Hall at Michael Tinsley Relays, Robinson HS

FRIDAY

College baseball: Southeastern Okla. State at UAM, 2 p.m.; Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 3 p.m.

College softball: UAPB at Alcorn State (DH), 1 p.m.; UAM at Southeastern Okla. State, 3 p.m.

College outdoor track and field: UAPB at Central Arkansas meet

Prep baseball: El Dorado at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Sheridan, 5 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Warren, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: El Dorado at Pine Bluff, boys at 4:30 p.m.

Prep softball: El Dorado at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; Watson Chapel at Warren, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: White Hall at Sheridan, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

Women's college soccer: Miss. University for Women at UAPB, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

College baseball: Southeastern Okla. State at UAM (DH), noon; Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 2 p.m.

College football: UAPB at Grambling State, noon

College softball: UAM at Southeastern Okla. State (DH), noon; UAPB at Alcorn State, 3 p.m.

College outdoor track and field: UAPB at Central Arkansas meet

SUNDAY

College baseball: Prairie View A&M at UAPB, 1 p.m.

College volleyball: UAPB at Prairie View A&M, 5 p.m.