North Korea hasn't said much in a while, staying quiet over in its little black hole. But at last, one of its leaders had words for the U.S. and world. Though it's nothing we haven't heard before:

"Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader, warned the Biden administration against 'causing a stink at its first step' on Monday, hours after the White House said it had not received a response to its outreach to Pyongyang. 'We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land,' she said. 'If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,'" CNN reports.

Give off powder smell? Must've lost something in translation. But we imagine it's likely to be similar to Napoleon's whiff of grapeshot. She may be warning the Americans to socially distance themselves from the hermit kingdom.

The world watched not long ago as then President Trump met with Kim Jong Un to try and forge a peace agreement with North Korea, something that would lead to denuclearization and peace for the peninsula. What America got for its trouble was nothing, which is disappointing considering how historic the negotiations could have been.

So for now it seems the best course of action would be for President Biden to keep things going. Let sanctions continue to cripple the nation until the Kims realize it isn't beneficial to keep nuclear material at the cost of starving millions of citizens.

So for now the strategy should be pretty simple: Stay the course. North Korea hasn't done anything to suggest the Americans, and the world, do otherwise.