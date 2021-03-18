Supreme Court says trials to resume in May

Jury trials should resume in May, the Arkansas Supreme Court told circuit judges Wednesday.

"The Supreme Court fully expects jury trials to begin after May 1, 2021," John Dan Kemp, chief justice, said in a letter to judges. "In preparation for jury panels to report for service, I suggest that you authorize the clerks to pull new jury panels now and notify jurors to report after May 1."

Kemp urged judges to continue adhering to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and protocols as jury trials resume and more in-person hearings are held.

Kemp noted jurors have been included in the Arkansas Department of Health's Phase 1-B category to be eligible for covid-19 vaccinations. Kemp suggested potential jurors be notified when the juror summons are mailed out they are eligible for vaccinations and should take their jury summons with them to the vaccination location to show proof of their eligibility.

The Supreme Court suspended trials March 17 of last year based on the governor's and national emergency declarations because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The court suspended in-person proceedings, including jury trials, in all appellate, circuit and district courts in the state, subject to some exceptions. Its order waived speedy trial rules and other requirements found in the Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure until further notice.

Federal judges have not said when their courts will resume trials.

Federal courts in the Western District of Arkansas on March 16, 2020, cited the covid-19 pandemic in postponing until further notice all criminal and civil trials until at least the end of this month or early April as well as grand jury proceedings, petty offense proceedings and naturalization ceremonies.